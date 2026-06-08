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The 10 Best (and Worst) Cities for Staycations in 2026

A new study suggests that a staycation can be just as rewarding as a vacation—if you live in the right city.
ByNitya Rao|
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Palm trees at sunset in Lake Eola Park in Orlando, Florida, a top-ranked staycation city.
Palm trees at sunset in Lake Eola Park in Orlando, Florida, a top-ranked staycation city. | lucky-photographer/GettyImages

Planning a summer trip is practically a second full-time job. First, there’s setting alarms to find the best flight deals, then there’s planning excursions, and finally, trying to fit everything in a carry-on to avoid that dreaded checked bag fee.

Enter the staycation. Skipping the security lines and staying local sounds like a stress-free alternative—but a week at home only works if your city actually has stuff to do. Some are packed with outdoor oases, exquisite exhibits, and cheap eats, while others offer little more than overpriced tourist traps and neglected parks.

To find out who has it best in 2026, WalletHub compared 182 American cities across 41 metrics—including R&R and restaurant rates, and more importantly, places where you can touch grass in peace. Here’s a look at the cities built for a perfect hometown vacation, and the ones where you might want to consider booking a flight out.

The Best U.S. Cities for a Summer Staycation

Rocking Chair on the Lake - Rest and Relaxation
choicegraphx/GettyImages

A sunny vacation staple took the crown for 2026: Orlando, Florida. While it’s famed for its theme parks, the city also offers the perfect setup for locals looking to unplug for a bit. Whether you’re a food fanatic or a party animal, the data says Orlando is the place to be, dominating the eating and entertainment scenes alike. There are dozens of diverse, cheap restaurants and just as many nightlife options, festivals, and even arcades—so a dinner and a movie is far from your only option for date night. Plus, if you need to beat the summer heat, it has the highest number of ice cream and frozen yogurt shops per capita in the nation.

Last year's top spot, Cincinnati, Ohio, slipped to a close second but remains an unexpected utopia for outdoorsy people. The city scored major points for its public swimming pools, baseball fields, and scenic parks. It's also a sleeper destination for drinks and desserts, with enough beer gardens and ice cream shops to keep you cool for an entire summer without repeats. Plus, if you really want to avoid doing chores on your week off, Cincinnati boasts one of the lowest average rates for hiring a house-cleaning service at just $92.

Rounding out the top three is Las Vegas, Nevada. Living in Sin City means you’ve probably had more than your fair share of casino nights, but the fun doesn’t end at the blackjack table. The city shines when it comes to relaxing treatments and recreational sports—featuring everything from luxury spas to a plethora of public golf courses and hiking trails for anyone looking to stay active.

See which spots filled out the rest of the top 10 below:

Rank

City

Recreation Rank

Food & Entertainment Rank

Rest & Relaxation Rank

1

Orlando, FL

20

1

7

2

Cincinatti, OH

9

7

8

3

Las Vegas, NV

14

4

12

4

St. Louis, MO

32

2

14

5

Honolulu, HI

1

22

117

6

Salt Lake City, UT

7

19

26

7

Atlanta, GA

13

10

58

8

Tampa, FL

30

13

20

9

Chicago, IL

6

20

70

10

Portland, ME

2

37

86

The Worst U.S. Cities for a Summer Staycation

Not every city is cut out for a staycation. On the flip side of the rankings, these 10 cities fell completely flat on recreation, parks, and affordable fun. If you live here, you might want to look into those flight deals after all:

Rank

City

Recreatino Rank

Food & Entertainment Rank

Rest & Relaxation Rank

1

Pearly City, HI

182

181

177

2

Yonkers, NY

123

182

170

3

Fremont, CA

156

172

178

4

Chula Vista, CA

158

178

160

5

Irving, TX

169

159

161

6

Laredo, TX

124

173

159

7

Hialeah, FL

107

179

139

8

Newark, NJ

125

156

164

9

Santa Ana, CA

127

139

173

10

Oakland, CA

82

113

181

If your hometown didn't make the top tier, don't despair. You can still plan a great break without breaking the bank by checking out our guide to the best summer travel destinations for 2026.

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