The Cost of Happiness Around the World, Mapped

We’ve all heard the old adage that money can’t buy happiness. But according to researchers from Purdue University, it actually can—it just comes with a cap. Scientists discovered an income ceiling where feelings of contentment completely flatline, and clearing extra cash past that cutoff does close to nothing for your overall mood.

Of course, the exact price of peace of mind is tied to how affordable that happiness premium actually is where you live, along with your own subjective life satisfaction (after all, they do say no matter where you go, your mind will always follow). Nonetheless, living costs fluctuate wildly not just by country, but by city, so the amount of cash you need to feel stable differs depending on which border you happen to open a bank account in.

That's why Remitly adjusted Purdue's data for inflation and local purchasing power in their analysis of 123 countries, from the United States to New Zealand, and their respective costs of happiness. If you've ever wondered how much your zip code is costing your sanity, prepare for some serious sticker shock on the world happiness map below.

Remitly

Where Happiness Costs the Most

If you’re looking to maximize your emotional ROI, you might want to steer clear of isolated island nations where you need to fork over a small fortune just to buy fresh fruit. The report found Iceland to be the most expensive place to satisfy your soul, requiring a whopping $163,579 USD per year before your everyday well-being hits a wall.

Australia follows closely in second place at $161,302 USD, while Switzerland claims the third spot at $154,504 USD. New Zealand rounds out the top four at $137,361 USD. The real culprit here is a mix of unavoidable imports and high tax rates that fund public services, both of which drive up the prices of everyday items like produce, clothing, and even computers and appliances. Either way, it means you need a six-figure income just to feel secure with yourself.

Surprisingly, despite Iceland's glaring financial barrier, the country still ranks second in the World Happiness Report. Experts point to Iceland's world-leading gender equality and extensive social safety nets as the reason people stay smiling, even when the grocery bills are high.

The Nations That Can Afford to Smile

Enjoying the easy life in Ljubljana, Slovenia, a city that officially uses well-being benchmarks to help locals get ahead. | AzmanJaka/GettyImages

Calculating the price of happiness is one thing, but how realistic is it for the average citizen to actually achieve it? Remitly compared local income data against the cost of happiness to see where paychecks go the furthest—and the results show a pretty brutal global gap.

Out of the dozens of countries analyzed, Slovenia is the only nation on earth where the average salary ($42,754 USD) completely covers the price of happiness ($36,769 USD), sitting at a comfortable 116.3%. Local policies in Slovenia explicitly use well-being benchmarks to guide government decisions, which keeps wages largely in line with the cost of living your best life.

It turns out health really is wealth: other Eastern European neighbors like Latvia (84.7%) and Poland (74.5%) also factor happiness into their policies and rank high on the affordability list. Meanwhile, countries with notoriously high daily expenses like Switzerland and the United States leave the average worker grasping at straws (and serotonin). In the U.S., the average salary only covers 55.8% of the local happiness threshold. Things are even tighter in the United Kingdom and Australia, where average wages only get you about 36% of the way to hitting that happiness baseline.

Here are the top 10 countries where your paycheck can comfortably cover the happiness premium:

Rank Country Avg. Salary (USD) Cost of Happiness (USD) % of Happiness Covered 1 Slovenia $36.8K $42.8K 116.3% 2 Luxembourg $118.4K $109.9K 92.8% 3 Estonia $41.7K $37.7K 90.5% 4 Singapore $54.5K $49K 90.0% 5 Lithuania $33.4K $29.8K 89.2% 6 Czech Republic $37.9K $33.3K 87.8% 7 Latvia $35.8K $30.3K 84.7% 8 Greece $34.9K $27.9K 79.7% 9 Belgium $110.5K $87.5K 79.1% 10 Romania $27.2K $20.7K 76.3%

How the States Stacks Up

Contemplating the $195,969 USD required just to hit the income satisfaction baseline in New York City. | Ivan Pantic/GettyImages

While the U.S. has the fifth-highest price of happiness at $134,827 USD, that number shifts once you cross state lines. Acquiring a smile in America is entirely a game of geography.

To nobody's surprise, the Empire State is the most expensive place to find peace of mind. Hitting “income satiation” in the city requires $195,969 USD per year—roughly $65,000 more than the national average. Honolulu ($192,441 USD) and San Francisco ($191,266 USD) aren't far behind. Between astronomical rent and rising prices, matching your paycheck to your mental health is a hurdle in major coastal hubs.

If you want a more realistic shot at hitting that threshold, you’re better off looking at the Midwest or Texas. Cincinnati, Ohio, has the lowest happiness cutoff on the list at $122,480 USD, while places like San Antonio ($123,656 USD) and Houston ($125,224 USD) prove that you don't need a Wall Street salary to finally stop stressing over your finances.