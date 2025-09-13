Map Shows the Most-Searched Music Genres by State—With One Genre Dominating

Music is a necessary part of many people’s lives. It has the power to evoke nostalgia, sadness, chills, and plenty of other emotional responses. Specific genres resonate with people in different ways. To see which music genres people are searching for across the country, check out the map below.

Map: Each State’s Favorite Music Genre

Google Trends

To determine each state’s favorite music genre, Google Trends examined music-related search queries made nationwide from January 1, 2004, to August 25, 2025.

Country music has dominated searches for decades. The genre took over all of the Midwest, Southwest, a significant portion of the South, and much of the Northeast. Among the most famous country singers, according to Billboard, are Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, and Willie Nelson.

Rock is No.1 for most of the West Coast, as well as Nevada, Rhode Island, and Connecticut. There you might find the fans of iconic bands like The Beatles and Led Zeppelin. Meanwhile, Hawaii, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, and Virginia prefer hip-hop. Rappers like The Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur are considered some of the greatest.

Google also dug into more recent music genre trends. K-pop reached an all-time high in July 2025, with Hawaii contributing the most to the surge followed by California and Nevada. The increase in searches may be attributed to popular K-pop groups such as the Bangtan Boys (BTS), BLACKPINK, and TWICE.

Additionally, Google Trends shows that overall search interest in jazz has slightly increased in recent years. Though searches for the genre have fallen since 2004, it has been outperforming pop on the search engine since October 2021.

The Most-Searched Music Genre in All 50 States