Map Shows the Most-Searched Music Genres by State—With One Genre Dominating

Google Trends reveals the most-searched music genres across the U.S. since 2004.
Music is a necessary part of many people’s lives. It has the power to evoke nostalgia, sadness, chills, and plenty of other emotional responses. Specific genres resonate with people in different ways. To see which music genres people are searching for across the country, check out the map below.

To determine each state’s favorite music genre, Google Trends examined music-related search queries made nationwide from January 1, 2004, to August 25, 2025. 

Country music has dominated searches for decades. The genre took over all of the Midwest, Southwest, a significant portion of the South, and much of the Northeast. Among the most famous country singers, according to Billboard, are Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, and Willie Nelson.

Rock is No.1 for most of the West Coast, as well as Nevada, Rhode Island, and Connecticut. There you might find the fans of iconic bands like The Beatles and Led Zeppelin. Meanwhile, Hawaii, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, and Virginia prefer hip-hop. Rappers like The Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur are considered some of the greatest.  

Google also dug into more recent music genre trends. K-pop reached an all-time high in July 2025, with Hawaii contributing the most to the surge followed by California and Nevada. The increase in searches may be attributed to popular K-pop groups such as the Bangtan Boys (BTS), BLACKPINK, and TWICE.

Additionally, Google Trends shows that overall search interest in jazz has slightly increased in recent years. Though searches for the genre have fallen since 2004, it has been outperforming pop on the search engine since October 2021.

State

Most-Searched Music Genre

Alabama

Country

Alaska

Country

Arizona

Country

Arkansas

Country

California

Rock

Colorado

Country

Connecticut

Rock

Delaware

Country

Florida

Country

Georgia

Country

Hawaii

Hip-hop

Idaho

Country

Illinois

Country

Indiana

Country

Iowa

Country

Kansas

Country

Kentucky

Country

Louisiana

Country

Maine

Country

Maryland

Hip-hop

Massachusetts

Country

Michigan

Country

Minnesota

Country

Mississippi

Country

Missouri

Country

Montana

Country

Nebraska

Country

Nevada

Rock

New Hampshire

Country

New Jersey

Hip-hop

New Mexico

Country

New York

Hip-hop

North Carolina

Country

North Dakota

Country

Ohio

Country

Oklahoma

Country

Oregon

Country

Pennsylvania

Country

Rhode Island

Rock

South Carolina

Country

South Dakota

Country

Tennessee

Country

Texas

Country

Utah

Country

Vermont

Country

Virginia

Hip-hop

Washington

Rock

West Virginia

Country

Wisconsin

Country

Wyoming

Country

