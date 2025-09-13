Map Shows the Most-Searched Music Genres by State—With One Genre Dominating

Music is a necessary part of many people’s lives. It has the power to evoke nostalgia, sadness, chills, and plenty of other emotional responses. Specific genres resonate with people in different ways. To see which music genres people are searching for across the country, check out the map below.
Map: Each State’s Favorite Music Genre
To determine each state’s favorite music genre, Google Trends examined music-related search queries made nationwide from January 1, 2004, to August 25, 2025.
Country music has dominated searches for decades. The genre took over all of the Midwest, Southwest, a significant portion of the South, and much of the Northeast. Among the most famous country singers, according to Billboard, are Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, and Willie Nelson.
Rock is No.1 for most of the West Coast, as well as Nevada, Rhode Island, and Connecticut. There you might find the fans of iconic bands like The Beatles and Led Zeppelin. Meanwhile, Hawaii, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, and Virginia prefer hip-hop. Rappers like The Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur are considered some of the greatest.
Google also dug into more recent music genre trends. K-pop reached an all-time high in July 2025, with Hawaii contributing the most to the surge followed by California and Nevada. The increase in searches may be attributed to popular K-pop groups such as the Bangtan Boys (BTS), BLACKPINK, and TWICE.
Additionally, Google Trends shows that overall search interest in jazz has slightly increased in recent years. Though searches for the genre have fallen since 2004, it has been outperforming pop on the search engine since October 2021.
State
Most-Searched Music Genre
Alabama
Country
Alaska
Country
Arizona
Country
Arkansas
Country
California
Rock
Colorado
Country
Connecticut
Rock
Delaware
Country
Florida
Country
Georgia
Country
Hawaii
Hip-hop
Idaho
Country
Illinois
Country
Indiana
Country
Iowa
Country
Kansas
Country
Kentucky
Country
Louisiana
Country
Maine
Country
Maryland
Hip-hop
Massachusetts
Country
Michigan
Country
Minnesota
Country
Mississippi
Country
Missouri
Country
Montana
Country
Nebraska
Country
Nevada
Rock
New Hampshire
Country
New Jersey
Hip-hop
New Mexico
Country
New York
Hip-hop
North Carolina
Country
North Dakota
Country
Ohio
Country
Oklahoma
Country
Oregon
Country
Pennsylvania
Country
Rhode Island
Rock
South Carolina
Country
South Dakota
Country
Tennessee
Country
Texas
Country
Utah
Country
Vermont
Country
Virginia
Hip-hop
Washington
Rock
West Virginia
Country
Wisconsin
Country
Wyoming
Country
