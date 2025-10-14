Mapped: Spooky Hiking Trails Across the U.S.

With cooler weather and brilliant foliage, fall is the perfect time of year to venture into the great outdoors. It’s also the best time to go on a hike that will leave you scared to close your eyes at night.

The woods are the setting of countless campfire stories for good reason: The sound of a snapping twig or a crunching leaf can stir up our most primal fears. Our imaginations are dangerously good at conjuring what could be lurking just off trail, whether it’s ghosts, aliens, trolls, or cryptids. After checking out the map above, read on to learn about some of the spookiest trails in the country and the legends behind them.

Norton Creek Trail // Great Smoky Mountains, Tennessee

The Norton Creek Trail in the Great Smoky Mountains winds its way to as many as 200 old cemeteries around Lake Fontana. This area has been the place of legends for centuries. Cherokee folklore tells of “Spearfinger”—a witch who would disguise herself as an old woman and prey on children who’d wandered away from their villages and into the mountains. She was said to have one long, razor-sharp finger made of stone that she used to extract and eat the livers of her victims.

Bluff Creek Historic Trail // Six Rivers National Forest, California

If you’re on the hunt for spooky cryptids, this Northern California hiking trail is a great place to start. Even the U.S. Forest Service refers to this trail as “a gateway to Bigfoot country.” It runs parallel to Bluff Creek, the location of the infamous Patterson-Gimlin film shot in 1967. Come equipped with a camera, and maybe some bear/Sasquatch spray to be safe.

Old Man’s Cave and Naturalist Cabin Loop // Hocking Hills State Park, Ohio

The Old Man’s Cave is believed to have been the home of a hermit who died in the area in the 18th century. After his body was discovered, hikers reportedly traveled to the area to see the remains until locals eventually buried both him and his dog in an unmarked grave. Every once in a while, a hiker still reports seeing an old man and his dog in the area.

Freetown Fall River State Forest Loop // Freetown State Forest, Massachusetts

Located within the “Bridgewater Triangle,” Freetown State Forest is known for its long history of purported paranormal activity, including ghostly apparitions and UFO sightings. The people native to the region believed that the forest was home to Pukwudgies—or creatures that looked like trolls who thrived off of creating chaos. These beings were known to harass hikers and adventurers in the area by throwing rocks at them and even kidnapping them in some cases.

Bash Bish Falls Trail // Bash Bish Falls State Park, Massachusetts

Bash Bish Falls is the highest waterfall in the state of Massachusetts, with a series of cascades adding up to 200 feet tall. It’s also famous for another reason: Legend has it that a young Mohican woman was tied to a canoe before being sent to her death over the falls. Some versions of the story state that the woman’s daughter jumped to her death off the same waterfall years later. Through the years there have been numerous reports about mysterious activity in the area, including apparitions of a woman’s silhouette.

Grouse Lake Trail // Yosemite National Park, California

Located in the southwestern corner of Yosemite National Park, Grouse Lake has an eerie past. In 1857, the park’s first ranger, Galen Clark, was hiking along the lake when he heard strange sounds coming from it. Curious about the source of the noise, Clark spoke with the local Ahwahnechee people to further understand the phenomenon. They explained that the sounds came from the spirit of a little boy who’d drowned in the lake years earlier. Legend has it that the boy cries out to the living to lure them close to the water before dragging them under to meet a similar fate.