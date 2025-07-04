Map: Top-Trending Ice Cream Flavors in the U.S.

Nothing says summer quite like ice cream. With so many flavors and only so many scorching hot days in the year, it’s tough to pick just one favorite. But according to a recent analysis, this year’s trending ice cream options might surprise you.

The Google Trends team analyzed search queries over the past 12 months to create this map. Analysts specifically examined the most searched ice cream flavors in each state, and the top results for each region are presented below.

America’s Most-Searched Ice Cream Flavors

Google Trends

Plain vanilla or Neopolitan might be many people’s go-tos, but it looks like other flavors are picking up traction. According to the map, mango ice cream takes a major lead, with the vast majority of the country picking the treat. The rise in popularity may be due to the Propitious mango pops taking over TikTok. The adorable, white chocolate-covered mango treats are photogenic, tasty, and beautifully packaged, making them a popular choice among social media users. Propitious mango pops are from a Chinese brand named Hong Qi; you can usually find them at Asian grocery stores, such as H Mart and 99 Ranch, in packages of three.

A white-peach-shaped version of the ice cream is also likely the reason for this flavor's popularity, which dominates in 14 states. Hong Qi’s peach ice cream features a gorgeous pink color and has a peach filling. There’s even a milk-flavored ice cream with a peach filling, if you prefer a smaller dose of the fruit.

The only non-fruit ice cream on the map is pistachio. South Dakota, Wyoming, and New Hampshire were the only states that opted for the nutty flavor above all else. One homemade pistachio ice cream recipe that has been making the rounds across the internet involves the Ninja CREAMi ice cream machine in particular.

Enough about the U.S’s favorites; which flavors do people around the world go for? A 2024 study reveals that more traditional options, such as vanilla bean and chocolate, remain the most popular choices.

