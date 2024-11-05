This Grayscale, E-ink Smartphone Could Be the Solution to Your Screen Addiction

Do you spend too much time on your smartphone? If so, you aren’t alone. According to one survey, 57 percent of Americans consider themselves addicted to their phones. In fact, 75 percent say they’re uncomfortable leaving their phone at home.

Polish tech company Mudita is trying to change that with their new minimalist smartphone. The Mudita Kompakt is designed to reduce screen time by operating on a bare-bones system that’s less stimulating to the senses. More specifically, the device uses e-ink, or electronic ink, which is known for its lower power consumption and resemblance to paper. You’ve likely seen it in e-readers, like the Amazon Kindle. E-ink is also black-and-white, which is thought be less appealing (and therefore less addictive) than full-color displays.

With a quad-core MediaTek chip, 3 gigabytes of RAM, and 32 gigabytes of storage, the Kompakt phone is powerful enough to run basic apps. It also features a 3.5-millimeter headphone jack, an 8-megapixel camera with dual flash, dual SIM and eSIM capabilities, and a fingerprint reader. Even with its “smart” capabilities, the phone consumes very little energy. Mudita states that the 3300-mAh battery allows it to last up to six days without a charge, which is unfathomable to most smartphone owners.

The Kompakt’s physical appearance also embraces the minimalist aesthetic, with a scaled-down, 4.3-inch-tall touchscreen. The gadget is resilient as well. It boasts an IP54 ingress protection rating, meaning it’s resistant to dust and splashes.

The Mudita Kompakt should be less time-consuming since it only offers basic features, such as a calculator, recorder, and weather app. The Offline+ mode is the ultimate gatekeeper for distractions. It disables cell networks, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and the phone’s GSM, or Global System for Mobile Communication module. It even turns off the device’s camera and microphones, so you won’t be tempted by the urge to snap a selfie.

The global and North American versions of the product come in charcoal black, pebble gray, and natural white. If you want to dip your toes into a luddite lifestyle without fulling going off the grid, you can preorder the Mudita Kompakt on Kickstarter for $326 (€299). The global version will start shipping in April 2025, while the North American version will start making its way to customers in May. If the project is successful, it will ultimately retail for $473 (€439) once officially released.

