7 Historical Figures Who Disappeared Without a Trace

History is teeming with unsolved mysteries—but few are as haunting as those who have vanished without a trace. From overly ambitious aviators to pugnacious political activists, the fate of these famous faces have continued to confound historians for decades.

Solomon Northup

Solomon Northup. | Wikimedia Commons // Public Domain

In 1841, after being offered a job as a fiddler with a circus company in New York City, a free-born Black man by the name Solomon Northup was drugged, kidnapped, and sold as an enslaved person to Louisiana plantation owner William Prince Ford. After spending almost 12 years enslaved, Northup met Canadian abolitionist Samuel Bass. With Bass’s help, Northup was able to contact Washington Hunt—governor of his home state of New York—to seek freedom as a wrongfully enslaved free man.

Northup was awarded his freedom in early 1853. Now well into his forties, he returned to New York and began working on his famed memoir, Twelve Years a Slave, with the help of local attorney David Wilson. The book—a harrowing account of the barbarism of slavery in the antebellum South—became a bestseller, and the newly famous author embarked on a speaking tour across the Northern states. Despite his newfound success, Northup only earned about $3000 from his acclaimed memoir and disappeared from public record entirely in 1857.

Historians have located the burial sites for Northup’s son and father, but no official record has been recovered explaining Northup’s ultimate fate. The free man’s later whereabouts remain a mystery to this day—even after the 2013 Academy Award-winning film based on Northup’s memoir renewed public interest in his case.

Jimmy Hoffa

Jimmy Hoffa. | Keystone/GettyImages

As president of the labor union the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Jimmy Hoffa played a critical role in the growth and expansion of influence held by Teamsters throughout the latter half of the 20th century. He maintained deep mafia ties throughout his tenure as president of the Teamsters and was convicted of bribery, conspiracy, mail fraud, and a slew of other charges in 1967.

Hoffa was hit with a 13-year prison sentence. But after serving less than five years, his sentence was commuted by President Richard Nixon on the condition he be barred from union activities until at least early 1980. He ignored that one condition. Once Hoffa had regained his freedom and was handed a sizable $1.75 million termination benefit from the Teamsters, the disgraced union activist attempted to regain control of the Teamsters—much to the chagrin of his many mafia connections. Following a feckless attempt to regain power in the Detroit area, Hoffa disappeared on July 30, 1975, after a meeting with mafiosos Anthony Provenzano and Anthony Giacalone.

The former Teamsters president was declared dead in absentia in 1982. Though Hoffa’s body has never been recovered, it’s widely believed he was assassinated by mobsters in retaliation for his attempt to regain power among the Teamsters.

Oscar Zeta Acosta

Oscar Zeta Acosta. | Wikimedia Commons // Public Domain

Oscar Zeta Acosta, author of the 1972 novel Autobiography of a Brown Buffalo and a prominent figure in the Los Angeles Chicano Movement, was the inspiration for the raucous Dr. Gonzo character in Hunter S. Thompson’s notorious 1971 novel Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. Acosta first met Thompson when the Fear and Loathing author was penning an article about Chicano activist Ruben Salazar’s recent death at a protest against the Vietnam War.

Acosta and Thompson had a falling out over a dispute surrounding the film rights for Fear and Loathing. The two tried—unsuccessfully—to work together one more time before going their separate ways for good. Acosta vanished while traveling in Mexico, just one year after he published his Chicano roman à clef The Revolt of the Cockroach People. Though Thompson later searched for Acosta, he was unable to locate him, postulating he was either killed by Mexican drug dealers or died of an overdose.

Michael Rockefeller

The great-grandson of oil tycoon John D. Rockefeller Sr., Michael Rockefeller was the youngest son of Vice President Nelson Rockefeller and socialite Mary Rockefeller. He graduated with a degree in economics and history from Harvard University before embarking on an expedition to Dutch New Guinea (present day West Papua in Indonesia) to study the Dani people as part of the 1963 documentary Dead Birds. Rockefeller briefly encountered the Asmat tribe during production; he returned to Dutch New Guinea in 1961 to study the tribe’s famed woodworking art.

After his catamaran was overturned a few miles off the coast of South Papua, Rockefeller left his Dutch traveling companion and attempted to swim to shore, never to be seen again. Despite an exhaustive search spearheaded by his wealthy family, Michael nor his remains were ever recovered. It was originally thought Rockefeller merely drowned on his journey to shore. But subsequent witness testimony and investigations by Dutch authorities have led many to believe Rockefeller was killed and eaten by the Asmat, a tribe known for their headhunting and cannibal practices.

Amelia Earhart

Amelia Earhart and Fred Noonan. | Topical Press Agency/GettyImages

Perhaps the best known missing persons case in history, pilot Amelia Earhart’s tragic disappearance in 1937 has continued to puzzle historians for decades. Earhart was a pioneer both in aviation and women’s rights; she was the first female pilot to make a solo, non-stop flight across the Atlantic Ocean. She was also an accomplished author and academic, and even designed her own clothing line.

In mid-1937, Earhart and flight navigator Fred Noonan departed Miami, Florida, to begin a landmark flight to circumnavigate the globe. After multiple stops in Africa, South America, and Asia, Noonan and Earhart departed New Guinea the morning of July 2, 1937, with their sights set on Howland Island, a remote, Pacific island about halfway between Hawaii and Australia. Noonan and Earhart never made it to Howland Island, likely crashing somewhere in the Pacific from lack of fuel.

Despite an exhaustive search, neither Earhart, Noonan, or their aircraft has never been definitively located. Earhart’s disappearance has also become the subject of numerous conspiracy theories. One purports that she survived the crash and changed her identity to Irene Craigmile Bolam, a New Jersey banker.

Theodosia Burr Alston

A cartoon suggesting Theodosia Burr Alston was made to walk the plank. | Wikimedia Commons // Public Domain

The disappearance of Theodosia Burr Alston—daughter of disgraced U.S. Vice President Aaron Burr—in early 1813 has become the source of widespread speculation and myth. Shortly after marrying Joseph Alston, a wealthy planter from South Carolina, Theosodia became the First Lady of South Carolina when her husband was sworn in as governor during the War of 1812. She made plans to visit her father in New York in late 1812 after he’d returned from his self-imposed European exile while she was still grieving the loss of her 10-year-old son to malaria.

On New Year’s Eve 1812, Alston boarded the Patriot, a converted warship, to make the journey from Georgetown, South Carolina, to New York City. The ship and all its passengers vanished days after setting sail—and was never located. It’s widely believed the ship wrecked somewhere off the coast of North Carolina after being caught in a squall. Conversely, being that the Patriot was sailing along the Outer Banks, an area at the time notorious for pirate activity, some historians have posited it was attacked or ransacked before disappearing. One rumor even claims the 29-year-old Alston was forced to become a pirate captain’s mistress in Bermuda.

Ambrose Bierce

Ambrose Bierce. | Wikimedia Commons // Public Domain

Ambrose Bierce, author of The Devil’s Dictionary and An Occurrence at Owl Creek Bridge, was one of the most prolific and accomplished writers of the early 20th century. He was a pioneer in both journalism and fiction; his work later influenced acclaimed writers like Ray Bradbury, Kurt Vonnegut, and Carlos Fuentes. In the fall of 1913, Bierce—a 71-year-old Civil War veteran—departed Washington, D.C. to embark on a tour of battlefields he’d fought at. He later went to Mexico, where he was hoping to gather firsthand accounts of the burgeoning Mexican Revolution.

Bierce joined Pancho Villa’s forces as an observer at the Battle of Tierra Blanca and followed the Mexican revolutionary’s army to the city of Chihuahua before disappearing. In his final known communication, Bierce closed a letter to his friend Blanche Partington with the eerily portentous words: “As to me, I leave here tomorrow for an unknown destination.” His ultimate fate has never been confirmed, leading many experts to believe he either died by suicide or was executed by Villa’s men.

