How the “Wrong Number” Text Scam Tricks Its Victims

It feels rare to go several days without a new scam from an unknown number lighting up your phone screen. One trick con artists have been up to lately involves sending their targets random, harmless text messages before attempting to steal information or money. It’s known as the “wrong number scam,” and it’s becoming more common. Here’s what you need to know about this form of fraud to avoid becoming a victim.

According to Life Hacker, scammers executing the wrong number scam begin by sending you a basic message, such as “Hello” or “How are you?”, from a random number. Other examples may include something about a party, a medical appointment, or a business-related matter. Sometimes it’s a vague attempt at making plans, like “Can you meet for dinner?” This is the scammer’s attempt to confirm if your number is in use and lure you into what seems like an innocent conversation.

If you respond, the sender will continue to message you, hoping to build a relationship (possibly a romantic one) and gain trust. Eventually, they’ll try to convince you to send them money or share your personal information, which can be sold on the dark web.

The best way to avoid this scam is by ignoring the messages and reporting them immediately. You can do this via an Android or Apple device. If you have an Android, tap and hold the conversation and then press Block, Report spam, and OK, before opening the conversation. If you own an iPhone, swipe left on the conversation before opening it, press the trash icon, and then select Delete and Report Junk. Be sure not to respond to the sender, as doing so will only confirm your number is active.

If you have fallen victim to a scam, know you’re not alone. In 2024, IPX1031 found that nearly one in three Americans had been scammed in the previous year. There are several things you can do if this happens to you. For example, if you send money to someone that turns out to be a scammer, you may need to call your bank or money-transferring app to report the fraud.

Read More About Scams: