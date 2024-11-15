Calling All Trivia Nerds: Jeopardy! Hiring a New Researcher

Jeopardy! became a sensation when Alex Trebek joined as host in 1984. Since then, millions of viewers have gathered around their television sets to watch the game show and see how many answers they can get right. Now, one fan will have the chance to work on those answers behind the scenes.

Mass media and entertainment studio Sony Pictures is hiring a researcher for one of the longest-running shows on TV. If you possess an endless catalog of knowledge and enjoy diving deep into various topics, you might be a good fit for the position. According to the job post, you’d be collaborating with the co-head writers of Jeopardy! and using your research skills to ensure all on-air content is “accurate, inclusive, and engaging” for viewers. The core responsibilities include fact-checking individual clues for accuracy using verified resources. You’ll also work with other writers and researchers to refine false or unclear clues and collaborate with the host to ensure clues are pronounced perfectly.

The researcher may also get to work on spin-off shows, like Celebrity Jeopardy! and Pop Culture Jeopardy!. While you don’t have to be a fan of the franchise to apply, the job is an incredible opportunity to learn the ins and outs of the series and contribute to its brand.

The list of qualifications includes a bachelor’s degree in a relevant field (such as communications or journalism), exceptional writing skills, and superb research techniques. Sony Pictures also lists preferred skills, such as proficiency using research tools and knowledge of various trivia topics. While these attributes aren’t required, they definitely provide an advantage if you hope to snag the competitive role.

The position isn’t remote, which may be a deal-breaker for some. You must live within commuting distance of Culver City, California, or be willing to relocate for the job. The anticipated base salary for the research position is $70,654 to $91,850, depending on experience.

If working as a researcher at Jeopardy! sounds like a golden opportunity, you should apply quickly. Sony Pictures posted the listing on November 9, 2024, and we imagine many people are interested in applying. You can input your application via the official Sony Pictures job portal.

