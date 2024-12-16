LEGOLAND Reveals Christmas Tree Made of Over 364,000 LEGO Bricks

LEGOLAND is the place to go for fans of the building blocks. The attraction offers plenty of activities for people of all ages, from browsing the world’s largest selection of LEGO toy sets to seeing life-sized LEGO dinosaurs. The resort in Carlsbad, California, has a special holiday treat for visitors this year—the massive LEGO Christmas tree has returned for 2024.

Made with over 364,000 LEGO and DUPLO bricks, the plastic behemoth reaches an impressive height of 35 feet. Master model builders worked for nearly 3000 hours to create the sculpture. In addition to the evergreen base, it features gigantic bells, presents, ornaments, and candy canes made of the toy bricks. The Christmas tree greets visitors at the front of the park, where they’re encouraged to stop and snap a picture. You watch a video of it being assembled last year below.

The seasonal display was unveiled at a lighting ceremony on December 6, 2024. The event showcased the structure’s 500 LED lights and 40 LEGO candles and concluded with a fireworks display. If you missed it this year, you can still catch a fireworks show at the park on Saturdays from December 21 through the 30th.

Seeing the tree isn't the only reason to come to LEGOLAND during the holidays. The resort hosts several special events during the holdiay season, including an “elf training academy” where kids can study to become one of Santa’s helpers, meet LEGO Santa, and write him a letter. There’s also a “holly hype dance party” featuring the LEGO elf characters Ivy and Frode. Activities are included with one-day tickets, which start at $79.

The LEGOLAND California Resort’s holiday calendar runs from November 23 to January 5. If you’re looking for something kid-friendly to do on December 31, 2024, check out the theme park’s New Year’s Eve event.

Read More About Christmas: