Clothes Smell Like Campfire Smoke? Here’s What To Do About It

Whether you’re sharing ghost stories, toasting marshmallows, or simply gazing up at the stars, we can all agree that summer nights are best enjoyed around a crackling campfire.

But the smoky scent that clings to your clothes the next day? That’s probably something you wish you’d left behind in the woods. Ultimately, removing the smell of smoke from your clothing comes down to patience and persistence.

Fortunately, with a few science-backed (and surprisingly simple) tricks in your arsenal, you have a better shot of keeping your favorite essentials from smelling like a campfire this season.

Air Out Your Clothes

Hanging them outdoors may do the trick. | Kinga Krzeminska, Moment Collection, Getty Images

Smoke particles cling to fabric fibers, but hanging your clothing outside in a breezy spot for a few hours (or overnight if possible) can help the situation drastically.

Fresh air and sunlight work together to break down stubborn odor molecules before you even think about doing laundry. For the best results, choose a dry, breezy day: high humidity and dampness can actually cause smoke particles to settle deeper into the fabrics rather than lift them away.

Wash in Warm Water

You could opt to hand wash items, too. | SilviaJansen, E+ Collection, Getty Images

Hot (or at least warm) water is essential for quickly and efficiently removing smoke odors. That’s because the heat helps open up fabric fibers and release trapped smoke particles.

For an extra boost, you could add white vinegar directly to the drum of the washing machine. The vinegar serves as a natural odor neutralizer, helping to break down stubborn smells—but you may want to repeat a rinse cycle to ensure there’s no lingering vinegar scent left behind.

That said, a vinegar rinse doesn’t work well for all forms of clothing. The acidity level present in that vinegar can actually have a negative impact on elastic bands, so avoid this treatment on any elastic-based shirts, shorts, or workout gear.

Use Baking Soda

Baking soda can work wonders when it comes to unwanted odors, as can a lemon. | seng kui Lim, 500px Collection, Getty Images

Baking soda is another pantry staple that serves as an excellent odor neutralizer due to its natural alkaline properties. You can either add it directly to the washing machine or make a pre-soak solution by adding a cup of baking soda to a bathtub full of cold water. Then, submerge the smoke-affected clothing in the mixture to soak overnight.

Let Charcoal Work Its Magic

You can pour some of this into a pouch to knock out persistent odors, too. | Flavio Coelho, Moment Collection, Getty Images

Tight on time or dealing with delicate items? Activated charcoal can come to the rescue. Seal that garment in a bin or bag with a pouch of the stuff and let it work its magic for about 24 hours.

While it may sound like magic, it’s actually straightforward science: The charcoal works to absorb and trap odor molecules, leaving your clothes noticeably fresher without the need for washing or harsh treatments. If you don’t have a premade activated charcoal sachet on hand, you can easily make your own using an old sock.

Reach for a Lemon

They're good for more than just lemonade. | itsskin, E+ Collection, Getty Images

Not only is lemon juice a common cooking ingredient, but it can also work wonders when it comes to removing smoke odors from clothing. That’s because it contains citric acid, which helps break down and neutralize odor-causing compounds.

Make your own solution by combining lemon juice and water in a 1:6 ratio. Then, pour the liquid into a spray bottle and generously spritz your garments. Consider turning your clothing inside out and repeat on the reverse side to ensure a thorough treatment.

This should do the trick—unless you’re dealing with delicates or clothing with colors, because lemon juice acts as a mild bleaching agent and, as a result, could cause damage to those pieces. To be on the safe side, experts even say you should only use lemon juice on cotton-based clothing.

