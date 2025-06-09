The Easy Way To Know if Your Blueberries Are Ripe Yet

It’s peak berry season, and if you’ve got a pint of blueberries on hand—whether they were store-bought, freshly picked, or straight from the backyard—now’s the time to figure out which ones are ripe, juicy, and ready to eat.

The trouble is, blueberries can be deceiving: they might appear perfectly plump and blue but still taste unexpectedly tart. And, since they don’t ripen after they’re picked, it helps to have a quick trick up your sleeve.

Enter the viral float test: A fast, oddly satisfying, and far more reliable method than guessing based solely on looks. (After all, you know the saying: never judge a book by its cover—or, in this case, a blueberry.)

The TikTok Trick That Actually Works

In July 2023, TikTok user @onlybsides racked up millions of views with a no-fuss kitchen hack. To start, just drop your blueberries in a bowl of water. If they sink, it means they’re ripe. If they float, they’re probably underripe (or a little dried out).

The trick works whether your berries come from the store, your backyard, or the farmers’ market. Even better? It takes less than a minute to weed out the imposters before they make it into your mouth… or your recipe.

Without getting too technical, the kitchen hack also works because ripe blueberries are heavier. Because they’re juicier and packed with natural sugars, they’re denser, and therefore they sink. On the contrary, less ripe or slightly dried-out berries are lighter, so they float.

Other Signs Your Blueberries Are Ripe

While the float test is great for checking a batch you’ve already picked or purchased, it’s best paired with a few visual and tactile cues, especially if you’re picking berries straight from the bush. Below are some things you can check for when you’re actually shopping to make sure you’re getting the best berries in the bunch:

Color: Look for a deep, even blue hue with a soft whitish “bloom” (a natural protective coating). Avoid berries with any green or reddish tones, as those haven’t fully matured yet.

Look for a deep, even blue hue with a soft whitish “bloom” (a natural protective coating). Avoid berries with any green or reddish tones, as those haven’t fully matured yet. Texture: Ripe berries should feel firm with a slight give. If they’re hard, they’re underripe. If they’re soft or squishy, it means they’re overripe.

Ripe berries should feel firm with a slight give. If they’re hard, they’re underripe. If they’re soft or squishy, it means they’re overripe. Pickability: On the bush, ripe blueberries come off easily with a gentle touch. If you have to tug, they’re not ready.

On the bush, ripe blueberries come off easily with a gentle touch. If you have to tug, they’re not ready. Taste: Of course, nothing beats a good old-fashioned taste test. Ripe blueberries will be sweet, juicy, and slightly floral—no sharp tang or sour pucker.

TL;DR: Next time you’re wondering which berries to pop in your mouth (or fold into your next pie), grab a bowl, add water, and let gravity do the legwork.

