The Best Way To Take a Nap, According to Experts

Napping is a divisive topic, not unlike cilantro or pineapple on pizza. Some swear by the rejuvenating power of a midday snooze, while others claim they can’t do it or wake up feeling worse than before they closed their eyes.

Though naps can get a bad rap for making people feel groggy—or even making it hard to fall asleep at night—these gripes often stem from people simply doing it the wrong way.

The good news is that with a few simple tweaks, anyone can elevate their catnap game and even improve their overall sleep hygiene. With these expert tips, you’ll be well on your way to becoming a napping pro.

Why Timing Matters for Naps

The key to timing naps correctly is to align them with the natural dip in your circadian rhythm, the internal clock that regulates your sleep-wake cycle. This means that the best time to nap is directly connected to waking time, according to Dr. Sara Mednick, a cognitive neuroscientist at the University of California, Irvine, and the author of Take a Nap! Change Your Life.

Other experts—such as Dan Pink, author of When: The Scientific Secrets of Perfect Timing—cite research that divides us into three chronotypes, indicating when our energy levels are at their peak. There are larks (morning people), owls (night people), and third birds (everyone else). Researchers have developed assessments to discern one’s chronotype, and Mednick created the Napwheel to help would-be nappers gain a better sense of the right time for a snooze.

For those who wake in the morning—say, between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m.—the best time to lie down will likely be somewhere between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. (Think of that post-lunch slump: that’s your body’s cue for a nap.) A little shuteye at this time won’t interfere with your nighttime sleep, as it works with your body’s natural rhythms. However, napping too late in the day, especially close to your bedtime, can make it harder to fall asleep later.

The Power Nap vs. The Sleep Cycle Nap: What’s the Difference?

According to Mednick, nap duration is also crucial. The classic “power nap” is typically a short 10- to 30-minute doze. This duration allows you to reap the benefits of increased alertness and focus without entering deep sleep stages. (Waking from deep sleep often leads to sleep inertia, that groggy, disoriented feeling that can last for several minutes or even an hour.)

If you have more time and want to improve your memory, aim for a 90-minute nap. This allows you to complete a full sleep cycle, minimizing the risk of sleep inertia. But be careful, as a haphazard snooze can disrupt your circadian rhythm.

What Are Coffee Naps—and Why Do They Matter?

Perhaps counterintuitively, coffee and naps can be a powerful combination. The coffee nap—or “nappuccino,” as Pink calls it—works by taking advantage of the time it takes for caffeine to kick in.

To try it for yourself, drink a cup of coffee right before your nap, then set an alarm for 20 to 25 minutes. You’ll likely awaken refreshed from this brief repose, and the caffeine will start to take effect, providing an extra boost. However, this technique may not be suitable for everyone, especially those who are sensitive to caffeine.

Regardless of how you do it, napping is for everyone, and it doesn’t have to be a source of frustration. By paying attention to timing, duration, and other factors, you can unlock the rejuvenating potential of a well-timed snooze.

How To Create the Perfect Sleep Soundtrack

The right environment is key to a restorative daytime slumber, and sound often plays a significant role. While some prefer complete silence, others find that certain types of background audio can be conducive to a restful sleep. White noise, nature sounds (such as rain or ocean waves), and ambient music can help mask clamorous distractions and promote better relaxation.



Others have even developed entire podcasts designed to help you fall asleep. Baseball fans might appreciate Northwoods Baseball Sleep Radio, where Wally McCarthy (a pseudonym) calls imaginary old-timey baseball games between imaginary teams, replete with imaginary players and even imaginary advertisers. There’s also Sleep With Me, where Scooter (a.k.a. Drew Ackerman) tells meandering stories in creaky dulcet tones. You’re not really missing anything if you lose track of what he’s saying—that’s actually the point.

For those who aren’t into podcasts, consider the BBC Shipping Forecast, where broadcasters calmly deliver weather reports for the seas around the British Isles. Each forecast is only a few minutes long, but YouTube videos stitch them together to create a napping soundtrack that spans hours.

