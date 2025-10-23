10 Crucial Tips for Winterizing Your House

The most wonderful time of the year is made much less so when you throw in an unexpected plumbing disaster. Before the first frost hits, now’s the time to get your house ready to take on cold weather like a pro.

Here’s a 10-step checklist to help you winterize your home, whether you’re a seasoned homeowner or just someone tired of waking up to drafts and outrageous heating bills.

Make sure your insulation is up to snuff.

Good insulation can make a huge difference. | Westend61/GettyImages

If home energy efficiency were a sport, insulation would be the MVP. It’s the single best way to keep your house warm (and your energy bills chill).

Start with the attic, since it’s where the most heat escapes. Add more insulation if the ceiling joists are visible; you want at least a foot of coverage. Then move to the crawl space or basement, making sure air isn’t sneaking in from below.

And you might not know this, but good insulation keeps things cooler in the summer, too. So you’re really doing yourself a year-round favor.

Seal every draft you can find.

Shrink film is a temporary, seasonal solution. | BanksPhotos/GettyImages

Think of drafts like tiny money leaks. Air slipping in through cracks around doors, windows, or outlets can make your heating system work overtime.

Grab a caulk gun for window frames, use weatherstripping on doors, and don’t forget the outlets on exterior walls; things like foam inserts or even plastic child-safety plugs can block surprising amounts of cold air.

If your windows are extra drafty but you still need to open them sometimes, replace old weatherstripping instead of using shrink film. It’s a one-time fix that still lets you get some fresh air.

Get good curtains.

The right curtains can help keep heat in. | Kryssia Campos/GettyImages

If your house feels drafty even after sealing, give your windows a winter wardrobe. Thermal curtains or blackout drapes can help trap heat. Keep them open during the day on sunny windows to let warmth in and closed at night to keep it from escaping.

And if you have single-pane windows, consider upgrading or adding storm windows down the line. It’s a big investment, but your future self (and heating bill) will thank you.

Reverse your ceiling fans.

Yes, you can still use your fan in the winter. | Busà Photography/GettyImages

Most ceiling fans have a small switch that changes the blade direction. In winter, set it to spin clockwise at a low speed. That pushes warm air (which naturally rises) back down into the room instead of letting it hang out uselessly near the ceiling.

Maintain your furnace.

Change the filters regularly. | BanksPhotos/GettyImages

Your furnace is about to become your best friend for the next few months. Treat it kindly.

At a minimum, replace the air filter every 90 days, as that helps air flow and keeps dust out of your lungs. If it’s been over a year since your last tune-up, call in a pro to make sure it’s running safely and efficiently—and be skeptical of “furnace tune-up” upsells from sketchy companies. A simple inspection and filter change is usually all you need.

Protect your pipes.

Not good. | Mike Kemp/GettyImages

Frozen pipes are a common (and potentially very expensive) cold-weather plumbing emergency. To keep your home protected, wrap exposed pipes in foam insulation, especially in unheated areas like basements or garages. Disconnect any garden hoses and drain outdoor faucets before the first freeze.

If you’re leaving for vacation, don’t set your thermostat lower than 55°F. Anything colder, and your pipes might wind up exploding in your absence.

Clean your gutters.

Take care of your gutters once the leaves are done dropping. | Roy Morsch/GettyImages

Clogged gutters trap melting snow and create ice dams, which are thick sheets of ice that can push water under your roof and into your ceiling. Once the last leaves have fallen, grab a sturdy ladder and clear them out. You can also look into installing gutter guards—they’ll keep most debris out and save you some future hassle.

Prep (or plug) your fireplace.

A poorly maintained fireplace is a health and safety hazard. | Image Source/GettyImages

If you have a fireplace, now’s the time to clean it. Soot or animal nests can turn cozy fires into safety hazards. Schedule a chimney sweep or use a flexible brush kit if you’re a DIYer.

But if you rarely use your fireplace, it’s basically a giant heat escape hatch. Buy an inflatable chimney plug to block drafts when it’s not in use; it’ll pay for itself in one winter.

Mind your roof.

A roof disaster can get very expensive very quickly. | RyanJLane/GettyImages

Before the first snow, take a quick look at your roof (or have a professional do it).

Keep an eye out for things like cracked shingles, loose flashing, or clogged valleys. Trim overhanging branches while you’re at it, as ice-laden limbs can fall and cause serious damage.

If you live somewhere with heavy snow, consider installing heat cables along the eaves to prevent ice dams. A roof rake is also handy for safely pulling down snow before it freezes solid.

Stock up for winter storm season.

Winter storms can cause widespread power outages. | shaunl/GettyImages

Winter storms aren’t waiting around for you to get prepared. Keep a small stash of essentials on hand so you’re ready before one hits:

Flashlights and batteries

Ice melt or sand for walkways

Extra blankets and pet food

A few days’ worth of nonperishable snacks (granola bars, canned soup, trail mix)

An emergency car kit, if you need to drive in bad weather

And while you’re in prep mode, test your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, since they’re your first line of defense against furnace or fireplace mishaps.