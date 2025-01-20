Can You Match the Slogan to the Fast Food Chain?

Fast food companies have some of the best brand recognition on the planet. When you see the Golden Arches, you know you’re at McDonald’s. Craving a Whopper? You know you need to head to Burger King.

Part of what makes these franchises so memorable is their commitment to advertising. See if you can match the ad slogan to the fast (or fast casual) food empire it belongs to in the quiz below.

One early fast food slogan to catch on came courtesy of the White Castle hamburger chain. The small, square-shaped patties are usually ordered in multiples, leading the company to unveil the tagline “Selling ‘em by the Sack” in 1927.

While taglines like “I’m Lovin’ It” have endured over time, not all slogans have caught on. In the 1990s, Subway’s “What a Sandwich” campaign fizzled. So did “Putt Putt to the Pizza Hut,” a 1960s-era catchphrase that referred to a slowly moving vehicle headed to the pizzeria.

The nadir of slogans might be “Where’s Herb?,” an attempt by Burger King in the 1980s to create its own Where’s Waldo? Patrons were expected to search for an actor playing the role of “Herb,” who had never tasted a Whopper, when visiting locations. Customers had a couple of slogans of their own: “Who’s Herb?” and “Who cares?”

