Do You Need a Measles Vaccine Booster? Here’s What Experts Say

Measles used to be one of the most common infectious diseases in the world. With the introduction of a measles vaccine in the 1960s, its incidence plummeted—but it didn't disappear entirely. A recent outbreak in the South Plains and Panhandle regions of Texas continues to alarm public health officials. The number of infected people has risen to 198 as of March 7, 2025. Measles is highly contagious because it spreads through the air and contaminated surfaces. While people may already be vaccinated, some may benefit from the extra protection of a booster shot.

Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, told NPR that those with two doses of the measles vaccine have a high chance (over 95 percent) of being totally protected for life. Most babies born after 1989 received the current two-dose regimen. The measles vaccine is known as the MMR vaccine because it also protects against mumps and rubella.

For those born prior to 1989, the situation is slightly more complicated because vaccination recommendations have evolved over the years. Adults born before 1957 are assumed to be immune to measles because it was so common before the vaccine was developed in the ’60s. Adults who were vaccinated between 1957 and 1968 may want to consider revaccination because earlier versions of the measles vaccine came from a dead (inactivated) virus, which weren’t as effective as later vaccines made from a live attenuated (weakened) virus.

If You Were ... Experts Say ... Born before 1957 You most likely have immunity to measles because the disease was so common prior to the 1960s Vaccinated between 1957 and 1968 You might consider getting revaccinated with today's stronger dose of the measles vaccine Vaccinated between 1968 and 1989 You likely have lifetime immunity, but may want a measles vaccine booster if you are in a high-risk group Never vaccinated Consider getting the standard two-shot measles vaccine to protect yourself and loved ones from preventable illness Not sure of your vaccination status Your doctor can perform a simple blood test to determine if you’re immune and/or recommend a booster

People vaccinated between 1968 and 1989 usually got only one dose of the stronger vaccine, which is generally enough for lifelong immunity. The Texas Health & Human Services (THHS) website states that one dose of the measles vaccine is usually effective, protecting about 93 percent of people. However, seven percent of people aren’t protected after the first dose, so a second one is usually recommended. Schaffner said getting a shot is OK if you’re unsure if or when you were last vaccinated.

The virus is associated with coughing, congestion, fever, and rashes, but other serious symptoms include encephalitis (brain swelling), diarrhea, and pneumonia. One of the most vulnerable populations is children. About one out of 1000 measles-infected kids will develop encephalitis that can lead to deafness, intellectual disabilities, or death. According to NPR, adults who tend to be in high-risk situations (e.g., living in college dorms, working closely with immunocompromised people, or traveling internationally) should consider getting a booster. Additionally, unvaccinated adults older than 20 who contract measles are more likely to have complications from the virus.

Be sure to talk with a healthcare provider about the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine before taking any steps to protect yourself and your loved ones.

