The 25 Most Popular Halloween Costumes of 2024

Halloween is just around the corner, and people are planning their costumes for parties, trick-or-treating, or both. If you’re in the same boat, maybe you’ll be inspired by this list of the most-searched Halloween costumes in 2024.

Online queries for costumes skyrocket during this time of year. Ahead of October 31, Google Trends has updated it’s “Frightgeist” microsite with data for the 2024 Halloween season. To determine which costumes are currently trending, the team analyzed searches year over year, comparing the most-Googled costume ideas in September 2024 to September 2023.

Characters from this year’s Inside Out 2 dominate the list. The film accounts for five entries on the list of most-searched costumes, with Envy ranking the highest at No.6.

Characters from Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the 2024 sequel to the original 1988 Beetlejuice, are also popular, claiming four spots on the ranking. In fact, Bob the Shrunken Head is the top costume of the year. After playing a small role in the first film, the creepy character gained more recognition this year thanks to the sequel’s promotional campaign and the movie itself.

In second place is Raygun (Rachael Gunn), an Australian breakdancer who gained fame—and derision—for her performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She scored zero points in the event yet was dubbed the No.1 breakdancer in the world by the World DanceSport Federation weeks later. Raygun memes have been trending ever since her unique routine. People planning to dress like her are searching for ”green and yellow tracksuit” and ”green track pants” in addition to ”Raygun costume.”

The first video game character on the list is CatNap from the indie horror game franchise Poppy Playtime. The anthropomorphic feline is part of Smiling Critters, a terrifying set of plushies created by the fictional toy company Playtime Co. CatNap recently appeared as the main antagonist in Chapter 3: ”Deep Sleep” released on January 30, 2024.

You can view all 25 of the top trending Halloween costumes of 2024 below.

Shrunken Head Bob (from Beetlejuice Beetlejuice [2024]) Raygun CatNap (from Poppy Playtime) Delores (from Beetlejuice Beetlejuice [2024]) Pomni (from The Amazing Digital Circus) Envy (from Inside Out 2 [2024]) Red (from Descendants: The Rise of Red [2024]) Dr. Doom Sabrina Carpenter Lady Deadpool (from Deadpool & Wolverine [2024]) Chipotle burrito Anger (from the Inside Out franchise) Disgust (from the Inside Out franchise) Wolverine (from Deadpool & Wolverine [2024]) Anxiety (from Inside Out 2 [2024]) Delia Deetz (from the Beetlejuice franchise) Gambit (from Deadpool & Wolverine [2024]) Dune Minion (from the Despicable Me franchise) Shadow the Hedgehog (from the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise) Joy (from the Inside Out franchise) Peely (from Fortnite) Lydia Deetz (from the Beetlejuice franchise) Soulja Boy Godzilla (from the Godzilla franchise)

Read More About Halloween:

feed