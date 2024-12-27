Our 15 Most Popular Stories of 2024

Mental Floss has always been a home for curious content, and we published all sorts of weird and wonderful stories this year, from the strange creatures prowling the pages of medieval bestiaries to the history of Uncrustables. We also honored some big anniversaries, including the 100th anniversary of George Mallory’s final climb up Mount Everest and the 50th anniversary of the hominin fossil Lucy’s discovery.

If there’s one thing we learned in 2024, it’s that our readers love maps. Geography buffs—and perhaps visual learners—were keen to explore the world as explained by all sorts of maps. Our audience was also curious about the everyday items stashed on their shelves and in their pantries.

As in 2023, people loved digging into language, whether it was delving into the meanings of silly-sounding words like tarnation or figuring out which languages people around the world speak or want to learn. And, as we discovered back in 2022, we have a lot of dog lovers in our midst.

Here’s a look at the stories our readers loved most in 2024.

In case you’re wondering which states have a lot of Portuguese- or German-speaking people.

Ever been to the state whose name means “Sky-Tinted Water?” What about the one whose name translates to “Friend”?

That little strawberry is more than just a cute accessory. | Indie Studios LLC/GettyImages

Sure, that little strawberry fits in with a cute, cottagecore or garden aesthetic. But it also serves an important purpose that helps sewers keep their needles in top shape. The above story explains how.

Feeling nostalgic? Take a stroll down memory lane to see which tunes were likely playing at graduation parties the year you finished high school. You’ll definitely want to include your year’s song on the playlist at your next class reunion.

See how your city compares to others around the world.

You know this can was made in Hawaii. | Varin, Flickr // CC BY 2.0

Ever go to Hawaii and take a good look at that soda can you’re sipping at the beach? If so, you may have noticed it has some distinct ridges around the top. We explain why.

Spoiler alert: the word did not originate with the Looney Tunes’ Yosemite Sam.

Zero-sugar sodas have been on the rise in recent decades. But they aren’t quite the same as the diet sodas that came before them.

Is your last name Smith? If so, there’s a good chance you’re from Australia, Canada, or the U.S.

People are willing to spend a pretty penny on some of the Happy Meal Toys of yore. You may want to hold onto whatever little trinkets your kids get from the Golden Arches—you never know which ones could be worth hundreds in a few decades.

Chihuahuas have a lot of fans in the U.S. | Tetra Images/GettyImages

Some regions show a clear, united preference for certain breeds, though some states’ top dog is a bit of a surprise.

Using the tiny handle to pour syrups over your pancake is not a good idea—and it isn’t what the design element is even for.

You won’t find many Arguments, Feetes, Go-bifores, or Welcomes at today’s dog parks.

The Olmec Heads are one of them. | Adalberto Rios Szalay/Sexto Sol/GettyImages

You’ll probably want to fall into some history-related Wikipedia rabbit holes after reading this one.

See if you can guess how many countries have English as their top choice.

