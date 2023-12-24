Our 25 Most Popular Stories of 2023
Old-timey slang terms, mispronounced words, Americans’ favorite junk food, and what the heck your car’s air recirculation button is for were all popular topics in 2023.
For more than 20 years, Mental Floss has proudly served as the home for all things curious and quirky—and 2023 was no exception. Among some of the essential stories we have covered in recent months: IKEA’s gargantuan Swedish meatball, which weighs as much as a Pomeranian and is meant to serve the entire family; 100 facts that will make you say WTF (for example: Al Roker and Lenny Kravitz are distant cousins); and how, in the Middle Ages, an unfortunate mistranslation spawned a misguided mummy-eating fad.
While we published thousands of new stories over the past 12 months, we’re always excited to see any trends that emerge. And in 2023, what we learned is that our readers love to learn about words, phrases, slang, and names—particularly those they might be saying all wrong; which cassette tapes hiding in their attics might be worth a small fortune; the best travel hacks from the people who have tried them all (flight attendants); and anything related to awesomely bad movie(s).
Here are our 25 most popular stories of 2023, in case you missed any of them.
1. 25 Irish Names You’re Probably Mispronouncing
Learn how to pronounce Saoirse and Cillian so you don’t have to live in fear of making a fool of yourself in front of Saoirse Ronan or Cillian Murphy.
2. The Highest-Rated Book in Each Country, Mapped
If you read to explore different worlds, this map is for you.
3. What Your Car’s Air Recirculation Button Does—And Why You Should Be Using It
Your car’s air recirculation button can make life easier on you and your air conditioner.
4. 10 of the Most Valuable Cassette Tapes From the ‘80s and ‘90s
Calling all Gen Xers and elder Millennials: Those old copies of Pearl Jam’s Ten could you earn you a bundle.
5. The Best Time to Use the Bathroom On an Airplane, According to a Flight Attendant
The correct answer is “never,” but if you have to, you’d better time it right.
6. The Coolest Offbeat Attraction in All 50 States (and Washington, D.C.)
From strange roadside attractions to wonderfully weird museums, the United States is full of delightful sights that don’t show up in all the guidebooks.
7. Feeling Adventurous? The U.S. Government Is Giving Away Lighthouses
For centuries, lighthouses and their keepers helped ships avoid catastrophe. Thanks to GPS, they’re all but obsolete. But that doesn’t mean you can’t live in one of these cherished structures and enjoy a hermetic existence with a great waterfront view: the U.S. government is giving away several lighthouses and selling others.
8. The Best Time to Go Thrift Shopping, According to Goodwill
There’s a perfect time to go to your local thrift store if you want to find the best deals.
9. There’s an Optical Illusion Hidden in the MLB Logo
The silhouetted player in the MLB logo is ambiguous in more ways than one.
10. The 10 Worst Movies to Win a Best Picture Oscar, According to Audiences
Many of the worst movies to win a Best Picture Oscar are still a lot better than most other movies.
11. 25 Welsh Names You’re Probably Mispronouncing
If you think the pronunciation of the Welsh name Rhys matches that of the word rise, this article is for you.
12. The Horror Movie Roger Ebert Couldn’t Review
“Is the movie good? Is it bad? Does it matter? It is what it is and occupies a world where the stars don’t shine.”
13. 10 Things You Didn’t Know You Could Bring Through TSA Checkpoints
No need to leave your pet goldfish behind after all—or your favorite collectible lightsaber, for that matter.
14. “Vur-Sah-Chay”: 20 of the Most Commonly Mispronounced Brand Names
Nutella isn’t “Nut-tella,” and other lies you’ve been told.
15. How Long Can You Drive After Your Car’s Gas Light Comes On?
Stop playing chicken with your fuel gauge.
16. 7 Misconceptions About the ‘80s
Whether you lived through the ‘80s or merely have absorbed some details via Stranger Things, take a look at some of the myths surrounding the “me decade.”
17. Science Has Figured Out the Most Germ-Ridden Spot in Your Kitchen, and It’s Going to Gross You Out
Sinks and countertops get all the bad press, but the most bacteria are actually lurking somewhere else.
18. America’s Favorite Junk Food, Mapped by State
See where Doritos, Sour Patch Kids, and other processed snacks rank on this map of America's favorite junk foods.
19. Red Lobster Reports $11 Million in Losses Because Customers Are Eating Way Too Much Unlimited Shrimp
The seafood giant promised patrons as much shrimp as they could eat. It turns out they could eat a lot.
20. A Flight Attendant Explains the Clever Reason You Should Put One Shoe in Your Hotel Safe
It could be the sole reason you avoid hassle on your next trip.
21. The Breaking Bad Scene That Broke Bryan Cranston
Though Walter White commits his most heinous crimes in the later seasons of Breaking Bad, Bryan Cranston said he was most shaken up by a moment from season 2.
22. 20 Delightful Slang Terms From the 1930s
These 1930s-era slang terms will blow your wig.
23. The 21 Worst Movies of All Time, According to CinemaScore
Only 21 films received a failing grade from CinemaScore. But does that mean they’re bad movies?
24. The Most Popular Baby Names in Each State
Whether you live in Alabama or Washington, your baby girl Olivia is probably going to meet a bunch of other Olivias.
25. 10 Ancient Kings Who Were Too Dramatic For Your History Books
Their stories were powerful and compelling, yet almost forgotten.