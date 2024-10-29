‘The Oregon Trail’ Video Game Will Be Adapted Into a Comedy Movie

Many Millennials have fond memories of playing The Oregon Trail on their first desktop computer. A teacher made the educational game in the 1970s to help kids learn about the journey of American settlers migrating from Missouri to Oregon in the 19th century. Eventually it became a cultural phenomenon, spawning many sequels (and memes) since its release. Now, the game is being adapted into a movie by Apple Original Films.

Although diseases like dysentery and measles were no joke in the 1800s, Oregon Trail will be an action comedy. Many big names are contributing to the project, with the Lucas Brothers (Keith and Kenny Lucas) and Max Reisman writing the script. The Lucas Brothers are most famous for co-writing and co-producing 2021’s Judas and the Black Messiah.

Will Speck and Josh Gordon, another duo in the filmmaking industry, are set to direct and produce Oregon Trail. They are best known for directing the comedies Blades of Glory (2007) and The Switch (2010).

Kevin K. Vafi, known for producing Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (2022) and Office Christmas Party (2016), has signed on to produce the upcoming film. Songwriting duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who penned the soundtrack to La La Land (2016), will produce as well via their production company Ampersand. The Oregon Trail video game franchise is owned by book publisher HarperCollins, and Caroline Fraser (producer of Carmen Sandiego) will produce the screen adaptation on behalf of HarperCollins Productions.

The announcement of the Oregon Trail film is recent, so the cast, plot, and release date are unknown at this time.

Though most people were introduced to The Oregon Trail on an ancient PC, it’s also available on modern devices. If you have a major video game console or desktop computer, you can download an updated version of the game today and see if you have what it takes to survive.

