Watch Out, Cheetozard—A “Pikacheeto” Is Up for Auction

The world recently got a taste of “Cheetozard,” a Charizard-shaped Flamin’ Hot Cheeto that sold at auction for almost $88,000. Now the Pokémon snack train continues with the reveal of a Cheeto shaped like Pikachu, who’s undoubtedly the franchise‘s most iconic character. Say hello to “Pikacheeto,” the latest Pokécheeto to hit the auction block.

Like Cheetozard, this 2-inch-tall Cheeto is being sold through the auction site Goldin. However, it’s not Flamin’ Hot like its predecessor. Pikacheeto comes in the original cheesy variety, which is closer to Pikachu’s bright yellow color. The unique snack is mounted on a card base specifically modeled after the Pikachu Base Set 2 card listing the Pokémon’s special attacks, damage output, weaknesses, and more. Despite the detailed packaging, the Pikacheeto isn’t expected to fetch nearly as much as the Cheetozard. The highest bid is currently $2750, but with more than a week left to go in the online auction, that can change.

According to Go Nintendo, the anonymous collector who sold Cheetozard is also behind Pikacheeto. And those aren’t the only pop culture-themed Cheetos they have in store. A Flamin’ Hot Super Mario is also up for sale, with a current bid of $1850. The Mario Cheeto arguably has the fanciest display; he’s encased in a Nintendo Game Boy frame. The seller even found the crunchy, 2-inch plumber doing his iconic leap from the original game.

Speaking of iconic jumps, Nike fans may want to invest in the spicy chip depicting Michael Jordan‘s “Jumpman” pose. Buyers can bid on the 2.5-inch Cheeto, which is glued to the same backdrop as the original photo, from now through early May. The backside of the card also shows Michael Jordan’s career highlights and other personal information, such as his height, weight, birthdate, and more.

Go Nintendo shares that the Cheeto collector started his hobby in the mid-1990s when his brother found a Cheeto that looked like a Ninja Turtle. Since then, he’s been hunting for uniquely-shaped chips, carefully storing his discoveries in resealable plastic bags and containers. The Pikacheeto, Super Mario, and Air Jordan "Jumpman" auctions were listed on April 9 and will end on May 3, 2025.

