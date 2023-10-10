You Can Get Top-Rated Tech Products For Their Lowest Prices Of The Year During October Prime Day
Track down the best early holiday deals on everything from Apple AirTags to Bose QuietComfort II earbuds and more during this sale.
Amazon's October Prime Day sale has officially arrived, and during the event—which the retailer is technically calling Prime Big Deal Days—you have a chance to save on hundreds of top-rated products, from home essentials to everyday basics, and more.
But if it's Prime Day tech deals you're after, you've come to the right place. Beyond discounts on Amazon devices, you can also shop for markdowns on wireless headphones, laptops, smart home gadgets, and other cool finds from leading brands like Apple, JBL, Garmin, and beyond. Check out some of our favorite bargains down below before this sale ends after Wednesday, October 11.
The 10 Best Overall Prime Day Tech Deals
1. Rocketbook Fusion Notebook for $26 (Save $14): This reusable smart notebook makes it easy to scan notes, reminders, and more into the cloud and makes a great gift for students and teachers. Get it today and you'll save about $14.
2. Google Chromecast for $38 (Save $12): Designed to work with almost any TV that has an HDMI port, this streaming device can transform your TV into a smart TV, and thanks to this Prime Day deal, you can get it for under $40.
3. Apple AirTag 4-Pack for $89 (Save $10): You can keep tabs on your keys (plus a whole lot else) with these monitoring devices from Apple. As you get four in this set, you're essentially paying about $22 per AirTag.
4. Official Creality Ender 3 3D Printer for $151 (Save $38): Need to replace accessories for your kid's favorite toy? A 3D printer can help with that, and right now you can get one of the most beginner-friendly models on sale for Prime Day.
5. August Home, Wi-Fi Smart Lock (4th Generation) for $158 (Save $72): This smart lock allows you to lock and unlock your front door from anywhere, and should even work with your existing deadbolt. Usually priced at $230, you can get it for $72 off until this sales event wraps up.
6. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Wireless Earbuds for $189 (Save $60): You know them. You love them. Now you can get Apple's celebrated Apple AirPods Pro on sale for a cool $60 off and enjoy up to 30 hours of total listening time when you use the MagSafe charging case.
7. TP-Link Tapo 2K Pan/Tilt Security Camera, Two-Pack for $50 (Save $15): Get crystal-clear 2K high definition video with these security cameras from TP-Link. You can save and transfer footage easily to the cloud, plus each cam is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for full voice command functionality.
8. Bestisan Sound Bar 28-Inch 80W with HDMI-ARC, Bluetooth 5.0 for $50 with the on-page coupon (Save $23): This sound bar is already pretty budget-friendly, but you stand to save even more during Prime Day. It offers wireless Bluetooth 5.0 transmission, so you can easily connect it to your home speaker system for a real theater-like experience.
9. Canon PIXMA G6020 All-in-One Supertank Wireless (Megatank) Printer for $199 (Save $100): The Megatank is probably the last printer you'll ever need, as it offers all-in-one functionality. You can use it to print, scan, and/or copy documents, plus you can send it materials to print right from your smartphone or tablet.
10. Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for $279 (Save $80): Searching for earbuds that provide real active noise cancellation? Look no further than the QuietComfort Earbuds II from Bose, which are marked down by $80 as part of the Prime Day savings.
Best Prime Day Deals on Apple Products
- Apple AirTag 4-Pack for $89 (Save $10)
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case for $89 (Save $40)
- Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $90 (Save $60)
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $100 (Save $100)
- 2021 Apple TV 4K with 64GB Storage (2nd Generation) for $145 (Save $54)
- Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds for $150 (Save $50)
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Wireless Earbuds for $189 (Save $60)
- Apple iPad (9th Generation) for $249 (Save $20)
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS + Cellular 44mm] Smartwatch for $279 (Save $50)
- Apple iPad Air (5th Generation) for $500 (Save $99)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smartwatch for $749 (Save $50)
- Apple 2020 MacBook Air 13-Inch Laptop with M1 Chip and Retina Display for $750 (Save $249)
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th Generation) from $1024 (Save up to $75)
- Apple 2023 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display for $1049 (Save $251)
Best Prime Day Deals on Headphones, Speakers, and Earbuds
- Sony WI-C310 Wireless in-Ear Headset/Headphones with Mic for $18 (Save $22)
- Soundcore Anker Life P2 Mini True Wireless Bluetooth 5.2 Earbuds for $24 (Save $9)
- JBL Tune 510BT: Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $25 (Save $25)
- Skullcandy Riff 2 On-Ear Wireless Headphones for $35 (Save $15)
- JBL Clip 4 Portable Speaker with Bluetooth for $45 (Save $35)
- Skullcandy Grind In-Ear Wireless Earbuds for $50 (Save $30)
- Google Pixel Buds A-Series Wireless Earbuds for $59 (Save $41)
- 1MORE SonoFlow Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $75 (Save $25)
- Jabra Elite 7 Active True Wireless for $80 (Save $100)
- JBL Flip 6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $90 (Save $40)
- Bose Companion 2 Series III Multimedia Speakers for $99 (Save $50)
- Jabra Elite 7 Pro in Ear Bluetooth Earbuds for $113 (Save $86)
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for $199 (Save up to $100)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Headphones for $248 (Save $100)
Best Prime Day Deals on Laptops, 3D Printers, and Office Accessories
- Rocketbook Fusion Notebook for $26 (Save $14)
- Bonsaii Paper Shredder for $30 (Save $10)
- Epson Expression Home XP-4200 Wireless Color All-in-One Printer for $80 (Save $35)
- Blue Yeti USB Microphone for $90 (Save $40)
- LG FHD 27-Inch Computer Monitor for $110 (Save $40)
- Samsung 990 PRO Series 2TB PCIe Gen4. X4 NVMe 2.0c M.2 Internal SSD for $130 (Save $20)
- Official Creality Ender 3 3D Printer for $151 (Save $38)
- Canon PIXMA G6020 All-in-One Supertank Wireless (Megatank) Printer for $199 (Save $101)
- ANYCUBIC Kobra 2 3D Printer for $230 (Save $170)
- Dell Inspiron 15.6-Inch 3000 Series 3520 Laptop for $619 (Save $40)
- R QIDI TECHNOLOGY X-PLUS3 3D Printer for $711 with the on-page coupon (Save $88)
- Samsung 15.6-Inch Galaxy Book2 Pro Laptop Computer for $1110 (Save $340)
- Samsung 49-Inch Odyssey Neo G9 Series G95NA 4K UHD Curved Gaming Monitor for $1282 (Save $918)
Best Prime Day Deals on TVs, Projectors, and Sound Bars
- Roku Express 4K+ for $29 (Save $11)
- Google Chromecast for $38 (Save $12)
- AuKing 2023 Upgraded Mini Projector for $56 (Save $34)
- Bestisan Sound Bar 28-Inch 80W with HDMI-ARC, Bluetooth 5.0 for $50 with the on-page coupon (Save $23)
- Sony S100F 2.0ch Sound Bar with Bass Reflex Speaker for $98 (Save $30)
- Amazon Fire TV 32-Inch 2-Series HD smart TV with Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote from $110 (Save up to $90)
- Yamaha Audio SR-B20A Sound Bar with Built-in Subwoofers and Bluetooth for $150 (Save $50)
- Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV for $150 (Save $226)
- VIZIO 40-inch D-Series Full HD 1080p Smart TV for $168 (Save $62)
- Sony HTX8500 2.1ch Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Sound Bar with Built-in subwoofer for $198 (Save $202)
- Polk Audio MagniFi 2 Sound Bar & Wireless Subwoofer (2020 Model) with 3D Audio & Built-in Chromecast for $200 (Save $300)
- Epson EpiqVision Flex CO-W01 Portable Projector for $300 (Save $130)
- Optoma HD146X High Performance Projector for $499 (Save $100)
- Samsung 43-Inch Class Frame Series - 4K Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-in for $748 (Save $200)
- Samsung 43-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN90B Smart TV for $770 (Save $428)
- LG B2 Series 55-Inch Class OLED Smart TV (OLED55B2PUA) for $847 (Save $50)
- Hisense 65-Inch Class U8 Series ULED Mini-LED Google Smart TV for $998 (Save $402)
- AWOL VISION LTV-2500 4K UHD Ultra Short Throw Triple Laser Projector for $2099 (Save $900)
Best Prime Day Deals on Tech Wearables
- Fitbit Ace 3 Activity Tracker for Kids for $59 (Save $20)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Bluetooth & GPS Smartwatch for $110 (Save $18)
- Garmin Instinct Outdoor Watch with GPS for $174 (Save $26)
- Garmin Vivoactive 4 GPS Smartwatch for $265 (Save $65)
- Google Pixel Watch for $280 (Save $70)
- Garmin 010-02582-10 epix Gen 2 Premium Active Smartwatch for $700 (Save $200)
Best Prime Day Deals on Smart Home Products
- Amazon Smart Plug for $13 (Save $12)
- TP-Link WiFi Extender with Ethernet Port, Dual Band 5GHz/2.4GHz for $15 with the on-page coupon (Save $20)
- Kasa Smart Bulb for $20 (Save $7)
- Kasa Apple HomeKit Smart Dimmer Switch for $21 (Save $7)
- Petcube Cam Indoor Wi-Fi Pet and Security Camera for $30 (Save $5)
- TP-Link Tapo 2K Pan/Tilt Security Camera, Two-Pack for $50 (Save $65)
- Amazon Smart Thermostat for $56 (Save $24)
- ULTRALOQ U-Bolt Smart Lock, 5-in-1 Keyless Entry Door Lock with App Control for $74 (Save $25)
- Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Smart Light Starter Kit for $85 (Save $45)
- Google Nest Thermostat for $90 (Save $40)
- Sensi Touch Smart Thermostat by Emerson with Touchscreen Color Display for $95 (Save $75)
- Petcube Bites 2 Lite Interactive WiFi Pet Monitoring Camera with Phone App and Treat Dispenser for $80 (Save $19)
- Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera, 3-Pack for $129 (Save $221)
- August Home, Wi-Fi Smart Lock (4th Generation) for $158 (Save $72)
- Furbo Dog Camera for $186 (Save $13)
- eufy Security, eufyCam 2C 2-Cam Kit for $130 (Save $70)
- GoPro HERO10 Black Waterproof Action Camera for $249 (Save $201)