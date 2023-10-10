Mental Floss

You Can Get Top-Rated Tech Products For Their Lowest Prices Of The Year During October Prime Day

Track down the best early holiday deals on everything from Apple AirTags to Bose QuietComfort II earbuds and more during this sale.

By Shayna Murphy

Save big on the gadgets you love. / Apple / Sony; Anna Blazhuk, Moment Collection, Getty Images (background)
Amazon's October Prime Day sale has officially arrived, and during the event—which the retailer is technically calling Prime Big Deal Days—you have a chance to save on hundreds of top-rated products, from home essentials to everyday basics, and more.

But if it's Prime Day tech deals you're after, you've come to the right place. Beyond discounts on Amazon devices, you can also shop for markdowns on wireless headphones, laptops, smart home gadgets, and other cool finds from leading brands like Apple, JBL, Garmin, and beyond. Check out some of our favorite bargains down below before this sale ends after Wednesday, October 11.

The 10 Best Overall Prime Day Tech Deals

Best Prime Day tech deals: August smart lock, Creality 3D printer
Smart locks and 3D printers are among today's top tech finds. / August / Creality; Anna Blazhuk, Moment Collection, Getty Images (background)

1. Rocketbook Fusion Notebook for $26 (Save $14): This reusable smart notebook makes it easy to scan notes, reminders, and more into the cloud and makes a great gift for students and teachers. Get it today and you'll save about $14.

2. Google Chromecast for $38 (Save $12): Designed to work with almost any TV that has an HDMI port, this streaming device can transform your TV into a smart TV, and thanks to this Prime Day deal, you can get it for under $40.

3. Apple AirTag 4-Pack for $89 (Save $10): You can keep tabs on your keys (plus a whole lot else) with these monitoring devices from Apple. As you get four in this set, you're essentially paying about $22 per AirTag.

4. Official Creality Ender 3 3D Printer for $151 (Save $38): Need to replace accessories for your kid's favorite toy? A 3D printer can help with that, and right now you can get one of the most beginner-friendly models on sale for Prime Day.

5. August Home, Wi-Fi Smart Lock (4th Generation) for $158 (Save $72): This smart lock allows you to lock and unlock your front door from anywhere, and should even work with your existing deadbolt. Usually priced at $230, you can get it for $72 off until this sales event wraps up.

6. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Wireless Earbuds for $189 (Save $60): You know them. You love them. Now you can get Apple's celebrated Apple AirPods Pro on sale for a cool $60 off and enjoy up to 30 hours of total listening time when you use the MagSafe charging case.

7. TP-Link Tapo 2K Pan/Tilt Security Camera, Two-Pack for $50 (Save $15): Get crystal-clear 2K high definition video with these security cameras from TP-Link. You can save and transfer footage easily to the cloud, plus each cam is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for full voice command functionality.

8. Bestisan Sound Bar 28-Inch 80W with HDMI-ARC, Bluetooth 5.0 for $50 with the on-page coupon (Save $23): This sound bar is already pretty budget-friendly, but you stand to save even more during Prime Day. It offers wireless Bluetooth 5.0 transmission, so you can easily connect it to your home speaker system for a real theater-like experience.

9. Canon PIXMA G6020 All-in-One Supertank Wireless (Megatank) Printer for $199 (Save $100): The Megatank is probably the last printer you'll ever need, as it offers all-in-one functionality. You can use it to print, scan, and/or copy documents, plus you can send it materials to print right from your smartphone or tablet.

10. Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for $279 (Save $80): Searching for earbuds that provide real active noise cancellation? Look no further than the QuietComfort Earbuds II from Bose, which are marked down by $80 as part of the Prime Day savings.

Best Prime Day Deals on Apple Products

Best Prime Day Apple deals: iPad and AirTags are pictured.
Get Apple AirTags, iPads, AirPods Pro wireless earbuds, and more for less. / Apple; Anna Blazhuk, Moment Collection, Getty Images (background)

Best Prime Day Deals on Headphones, Speakers, and Earbuds

Best Prime Day tech deals: Sony headphones and JBL speakers
You can choose from Bluetooth speakers, wireless earbuds, and noise cancelling headphones. / JBL / Sony; Anna Blazhuk, Moment Collection, Getty Images (background)

Best Prime Day Deals on Laptops, 3D Printers, and Office Accessories

Best Prime Day tech deals: Canon Megatank printer and Creality 3D printer.
Upgrade your home office setup with these top-rated devices. / Canon / Creality; Anna Blazhuk, Moment Collection, Getty Images (background)

Best Prime Day Deals on TVs, Projectors, and Sound Bars

Best Prime Day tech deals: Amazon Fire TV is pictured.
You can get smart TVs for 60 percent off during this sales event. / Amazon; Anna Blazhuk, Moment Collection, Getty Images (background)

Best Prime Day Deals on Tech Wearables

Best Prime Day tech deals: Google Pixel Watch
Track your sleep patterns, activity, and more with these dynamic wearables. / Google; Anna Blazhuk, Moment Collection, Getty Images (background)

Best Prime Day Deals on Smart Home Products

Best Prime Day tech deals: Kasa Apple HomeKit, Google Nest Thermostat.
Make your home run more smoothly with these discounted smart home gadgets. / Google / Kasa; Anna Blazhuk, Moment Collection, Getty Images (background)
