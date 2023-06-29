You Can Book Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse on Airbnb—For Free
Suit up in Ken's best cowboy attire and hit the outdoor disco dance floor for the best night of your life.
Just when we all thought the marketing team for Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie movie (titled Barbie) had surely maxed out their company credit cards, photos of a hot-pink mansion in Malibu, California, hit the internet. It looked a little too much like Barbie’s DreamHouse to be anything else; Ken’s name was even spelled out with pool floats.
Well, it is Barbie’s DreamHouse—or, more accurately, it’s a privately owned home decked out in Barbie decor—and, as Thrillist reports, it will soon be available to book through Airbnb, “hosted” by Ken himself.
Each stay is technically free, though guests will have to cover their own travel expenses. That said, it’s still an extremely exclusive opportunity. The DreamHouse is only open for two one-night stays—July 21 and July 22, 2023—and booking begins on July 17 at 1 p.m. EST.
If you manage to nab one of the nights, you and your plus-one will get to enjoy all of Ken’s favorite elements of Barbie’s abode. Not only will you sleep in his Wild West–inspired bedroom, but you’re also welcome to borrow clothes from his closet, play a little tune on his guitar, and showcase your best moves on what Airbnb describes as an “outdoor disco dance floor.”
Feel free to relax in the infinity pool, hit the beach, or both—the property is right on the ocean. On hand are Impala surfboards and roller skates, which you can actually take with you at the end of your visit.
“We all have dreams, and Barbie is lucky enough to have a house full of them,” Ken said in a press release. “But now, it’s my turn, and I can’t wait to host guests inside these one-of-a-kind—dare I say, one-of-a-Ken?—digs.”
Set an alert for 1 p.m. EST on July 17 and best of luck booking your stay here.
Barbie premieres in theaters on July 21, 2023.
[h/t Thrillist]