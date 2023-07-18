The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Back—and Here Are 65 of the Best Deals You Don’t Want To Miss
Nordstrom’s annual summer sale is officially underway, and now’s your chance to shop deals from top brands like Birkenstock, Le Creuset, Parachute, and more.
By Nicole Pyles
Watch out, Black Friday—summertime sales are giving the holiday season a run for its money. Beyond Amazon Prime Day (which just wrapped up last week), budget-friendly shoppers have the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale to look forward to this month.
The annual shopping event began in the 1960s, and the tradition has continued ever since. Just in time for back-to-school season, it gives folks everywhere a chance to save money on high-quality brands, from Spanx to Birkenstock, Le Creuset, Free People, and others.
Below, check out the best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals you can shop now, plus learn more about how to take advantage of all the perks included in this extended sales event.
How long does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale last?
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale lasts much longer than Prime Day, meaning you’ll have more than 48 hours to shop it. If you only associate Nordstrom with fashion, you’ll also be pleasantly surprised by all the kitchen and home deals they have available this year.
Technically, the event kicked off for Nordy cardmembers on Tuesday, July 11, but starting now and lasting through Sunday, August 6, it’s open to the general public. While many of the most sought-after items are already selling out fast, you can still find some great discounts, and if you use your Nordy card, you’ll earn extra points on your purchases and benefit from other exclusive perks, like early access to future sales, free basic alterations, and free two-day shipping in select areas.
The Best Women’s Fashion Deals
Caslon V-Neck Short Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt for $13 (Save $6)
Thread & Supply Plaid Polar Fleece Shacket for $35 (Save $10)
Zella Live in High Waist Leggings for $40 (Save $19)
Treasure & Bond Organic Cotton Blend Crewneck Sweater for $40 (Save $29)
Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Short Knit Pajamas for $41 (Save $18)
Open Edit Twill Wide Leg Trousers for $45 (Save $24)
Caslon One-Button Knit Blazer for $46 (Save $23)
Charles Henry Dolman Wrap Dress for $53 (Save $36)
Bombas Assorted 6-Pack Supima Cotton Blend Ankle Socks for $55 (Save $23)
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings for $65 (Save $33)
Madewell Donegal Elsmere Pullover Sweater for $65 (Save $33)
Free People Ottoman Slouchy Tunic for $89 (Save $79)
Good American Good Legs High Waist Skinny Jeans for $90 (Save $49)
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Open Front Cardigan for $100 (Save $45)
Bernardo Hooded Quilted Water Repellent Jacket for $100 (Save $80)
Lauren Ralph Lauren Quilted Snap Front Coat for $120 (Save $100)
MICHAEL Michael Kors Double Breasted Faux Leather Coat for $190 (Save $210)
The Best Home & Beauty Deals
Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw Blanket for $20 (Save $9)
Hydro Flask 24-Ounce Wide Mouth Water Bottle for $35 (Save $12)
Jack Back Acne Remedy Set for $39 (Save $26)
Voluspa Maison Set of 5 Mini Tin Candles for $40 (Save $20)
Slip Pure Silk Skinny Scrunchies, Pack of 10 for $44 (Save $21)
Vitabrid C12 Dual Drop Serum for $47 (Save $15)
Supergoop! Unseen & Play Sunscreen SPF 50 Set for $52 (Save $26)
Blissy Mulberry Silk Pillowcase from $56 (Save up to $27)
Drybar Double Shot Blow-Dryer Brush for $103 (Save $52)
Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket for $120 (Save $60)
Viking 15-Piece German Steel & Acacia Wood Knife Set for $120 (Save $180)
Parachute Linen Sheet Set from $202 (Save up to $108)
Le Creuset 4.5-Quart Oval Dutch Oven for $240 (Save $135)
Moccamaster KBT Thermal Carafe Coffee Brewer for $255 (Save $104)
The Best Men’s Fashion Deals
BP. Men’s Fleece Drawstring Shorts for $15 (Save $14)
Treasure & Bond Slub Crew Cotton T-Shirt for $18 (Save $7)
Zella Pyrite Knit Shorts for $30 (Save $19)
Zella Live In Pocket Joggers for $40 (Save $25)
Nordstrom Slim Fit CoolMax Flat Front Performance Chinos from $40 (Save up to $39)
Nordstrom Tech-Smart Traditional Fit Dress Shirt for $55 (Save $24)
Faherty Slub Cotton Hoodie for $65 (Save $33)
Levi’s Flight Bomber Jacket for $80 (Save $70)
Peter Millar Salem High Drape Performance Shorts for $80 (Save $20)
Rodd & Gunn Ellerslie Short Sleeve Linen Button-Up Shirt for $80 (Save $58)
David Donahue Regular Fit Cotton Oxford Dress Shirt for $100 (Save $55)
Peter Millar Ultimate 5-Pocket Straight Leg Sateen Pants for $110 (Save $60)
7 for All Mankind Slimmy Slim Fit Jeans for $120 (Save $90)
AG Everett Cloud Soft Denim Slim Straight Leg Jeans for $130 (Save $68)
Santorelli Roma Flat Front Wool Pants for $170 (Save $125)
Barbour Bowden Quilted Nylon Jacket for $215 (Save $110)
Cole Haan Regular Fit Stretch Wool Coat for $260 (Save $138)
The Best Shoes & Accessories Deals
Nordstrom Cube Zirconia Earrings for $20 (Save $15)
Herschel Supply Company Packable Duffle for $24 (Save $11)
Madewell Medium Perfect Leather Belt for $32 (Save $16)
FJÄLLRÄVEN Large Ulvo Belt Bag for $45 (Save $20)
OluKai Nohea Mesh Slip-on for $60 (Save $40)
Herschel Supply Company Pop Quiz Backpack for $63 (Save $27)
Steve Madden Cassady Loafer Mule for $65 (Save $30)
UGG Maxi Curly Genuine Shearling Scuffetta Slipper for $70 (Save $30)
Sam Edelman Teo Lug Loafer for $85 (Save $65)
Franco Sarto Dalden Bootie for $115 (Save $55)
Hunter Refined Chelsea Boot for $120 (Save $45)
Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal for $130 (Save $40)
Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Tote for $140 (Save $55)
Veja V-12 Low Top Sneaker from $148 (Save up to $37)
Kate Spade New York Medium Roulette Pebble Leather Crossbody Bag for $150 (Save $98)
Givenchy GV Speed 57mm Pilot Sunglasses for $150 (Save $110)
Vacay Future 30-Inch Spinner Suitcase for $160 (Save $65)