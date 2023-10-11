Mental Floss

The Best October Prime Day Deals For Pet Lovers To Shop Now

Save on pet essentials like cameras, toys, litter boxes, and more during the final day of Amazon’s October Prime Day sale.

By Smart Shopping Team

Your pet can get a lot out of Prime Day, too.
Your pet can get a lot out of Prime Day, too. / Amazon / PetSafe; anneleven, 500px Collection, Getty Images (background)
facebooktwitterreddit
This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Amazon’s big October Prime Day event is about half-way through at this point, but you still have a chance to take advantage of some pretty incredible savings before it ends tonight. Whether you’re shopping with a new TV in mind or you've had your eye on a Lodge Dutch oven for a while now, during Prime Big Deal Days, you can scoop up all kinds of big discounts.

This is especially true if you’re a pet owner. While Amazon’s latest devices and home essentials brand tend to get the most attention during the sale, there are actually a ton of great pet deals you can scoop up too on everything from pet food to litter boxes, toys, travel crates, and more. If you’re curious, be sure to keep scrolling to check out markdowns by category.

The 10 Best Prime Day Pet Deals To Shop Now

Best Prime Day pet deals: Litter Genie, pet traveler case
Bundle up on value with these solidly good pet deals. / Amazon; Litter Genie; anneleven, 500px Collection, Getty Images (background)

1. Amazon Brand Wag Small Breed Dry Dog Food (5-Pound Bag) for $11 (Save $5): If you’ve had a hard time finding the right dog food for your favorite pooch, you might want to give Amazon's in-house brand a try. The main ingredient in this blend is actual cage-free chicken, plus it comes formulated with proteins, antioxidants, and other ingredients that could do your pup a lot of good.

2. INABA Churu Grain-Free Lickable Cat Treats (40 Pack) for $19 (Save $8): There’s a good chance these lickable treats will become your feline's new obsession. You can get a 40-pack of these creamy treats for under $20 right now and see for yourself why some pet owners have sworn off dry treats.

3. AONBOY Pet Water Fountain with LED Light and Activated Carbon Filter for $16 (Save $10): This cute little water fountain really caters to cats who love to lick water from the faucet. It comes with a built-in LED light and can hold up to 2 liters of water, too.

4. Petcube Cam Indoor Wi-Fi Pet and Security Camera with Phone App for $30 (Save $20): Want to see what your pet gets up to when you aren’t around? This top-rated security camera can help, as it offers 110° wide-angle views, night vision, and even two-way audio functionality. It's also a steal at $30 thanks to Prime Day, especially considering it usually retails for $50.

5. PetSafe ScoopFree Complete Plus Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box with Front-Entry Hood for $200 (Save $30): Hate scooping cat litter even though you know how important it is to do daily? Just upgrade to this automatic one instead. It can handle the mess so you don’t have to, and for a limited time you can save $30 on it. (Just remember to pair it with the brand’s own litter.)

6. Purina Tidy Cats Tidy Max 24/7 Performance Multi Cat Litter (38 lb. Box) for $24 (Save $8): For homes with multiple cats, it never hurts to have an extra box of cat litter around. During Prime Day, you can get this popular clumping litter on sale for $8 off.

7. Litter Genie Easy Roll Pail Cat Litter Box Waste Disposal System for $21 (Save $14): If you’re concerned about litter box odors, the Litter Genie is a must-have. It works the same way the diaper models do, and can hold up to 8 days worth of litter (for one cat) before it’s time to empty it out.

8. WOPET WiFi-Enabled Automatic Pet Food Dispenser for $63 with the on-page coupon (Save $27): You can schedule feedings, leave audio messages for your pet, and more with this automatic pet food dispenser, which has a 6-liter capacity.

9. Amazon Basics 2-Door Collapsible Soft-Sided Dog Travel Crate from $43 (Save up to $27): Keep pets safe and cozy during your next trip with this soft-sided travel crate, which offers four-sided ventilation and comes in a range of sizes. With this Prime Day deal in place, you stand to pocket yo to $27 in savings.

10. Original Snuggle Puppy Starter Kit for $56 (Save $14): For nervous pups, this toy could be a game-changer. It recreates the pulsations of a real heartbeat, and could work as a calming aid for pets showing signs of anxiety.

Best Prime Day Dog Food Deals

Best dog food deals: Wag Dog Food is pictured.
Amazon's expanded into the dog food game, and now you can get a solid discount on a bag. / Amazon; anneleven, 500px Collection, Getty Images (background)

Best Prime Day Cat Food Deals

Best pet deals for Prime Day: INABA Churu Grain-Free Lickable Cat Treats for $19 (Save $8)
Cats go wild for these lickable treats. / INABA; anneleven, 500px Collection, Getty Images (background)

Best Prime Day Deals on Pet Food Dispensers, Bowls, and Water Fountains

Best Prime Day pet deals: WOPET pet food dispenser
Even if you are at home, with this automatic dispenser from WOPET, your pet's feedings will stay on schedule. / WOPET; anneleven, 500px Collection, Getty Images (background)

Best Prime Day Deals for Pet Travel, Beds, and Accessories

Best Prime Day pet deals: Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed for Medium Dogs for $34 (Save $5)
Sweet dreams for him, sweeter savings for you. / Bedsure; anneleven, 500px Collection, Getty Images (background)

Best Prime Day Cat and Dog Toy Deals

Best Prime Day pet deals: ScratchPad Pro Laptop Scratcher Cat Toy for $21 (Save $9)
Cat always stepping on your keyboard? This scratching post could help with that. / ScratchPad / anneleven, 500px Collection, Getty Images (background)

Best Prime Day Deals on Cat Litter, Litter Boxes, and Accessories

Best pet deals: PetSafe ScoopFree Complete Plus Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box with Front-Entry Hood
Hate scooping litter? Say hello to your new favorite purchase, this automatic litter box from PetSafe. / PetSafe ; anneleven, 500px Collection, Getty Images (background)
Home/DEALS