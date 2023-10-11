The Best October Prime Day Deals For Pet Lovers To Shop Now
Save on pet essentials like cameras, toys, litter boxes, and more during the final day of Amazon’s October Prime Day sale.
Amazon’s big October Prime Day event is about half-way through at this point, but you still have a chance to take advantage of some pretty incredible savings before it ends tonight. Whether you’re shopping with a new TV in mind or you've had your eye on a Lodge Dutch oven for a while now, during Prime Big Deal Days, you can scoop up all kinds of big discounts.
This is especially true if you’re a pet owner. While Amazon’s latest devices and home essentials brand tend to get the most attention during the sale, there are actually a ton of great pet deals you can scoop up too on everything from pet food to litter boxes, toys, travel crates, and more. If you’re curious, be sure to keep scrolling to check out markdowns by category.
The 10 Best Prime Day Pet Deals To Shop Now
1. Amazon Brand Wag Small Breed Dry Dog Food (5-Pound Bag) for $11 (Save $5): If you’ve had a hard time finding the right dog food for your favorite pooch, you might want to give Amazon's in-house brand a try. The main ingredient in this blend is actual cage-free chicken, plus it comes formulated with proteins, antioxidants, and other ingredients that could do your pup a lot of good.
2. INABA Churu Grain-Free Lickable Cat Treats (40 Pack) for $19 (Save $8): There’s a good chance these lickable treats will become your feline's new obsession. You can get a 40-pack of these creamy treats for under $20 right now and see for yourself why some pet owners have sworn off dry treats.
3. AONBOY Pet Water Fountain with LED Light and Activated Carbon Filter for $16 (Save $10): This cute little water fountain really caters to cats who love to lick water from the faucet. It comes with a built-in LED light and can hold up to 2 liters of water, too.
4. Petcube Cam Indoor Wi-Fi Pet and Security Camera with Phone App for $30 (Save $20): Want to see what your pet gets up to when you aren’t around? This top-rated security camera can help, as it offers 110° wide-angle views, night vision, and even two-way audio functionality. It's also a steal at $30 thanks to Prime Day, especially considering it usually retails for $50.
5. PetSafe ScoopFree Complete Plus Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box with Front-Entry Hood for $200 (Save $30): Hate scooping cat litter even though you know how important it is to do daily? Just upgrade to this automatic one instead. It can handle the mess so you don’t have to, and for a limited time you can save $30 on it. (Just remember to pair it with the brand’s own litter.)
6. Purina Tidy Cats Tidy Max 24/7 Performance Multi Cat Litter (38 lb. Box) for $24 (Save $8): For homes with multiple cats, it never hurts to have an extra box of cat litter around. During Prime Day, you can get this popular clumping litter on sale for $8 off.
7. Litter Genie Easy Roll Pail Cat Litter Box Waste Disposal System for $21 (Save $14): If you’re concerned about litter box odors, the Litter Genie is a must-have. It works the same way the diaper models do, and can hold up to 8 days worth of litter (for one cat) before it’s time to empty it out.
8. WOPET WiFi-Enabled Automatic Pet Food Dispenser for $63 with the on-page coupon (Save $27): You can schedule feedings, leave audio messages for your pet, and more with this automatic pet food dispenser, which has a 6-liter capacity.
9. Amazon Basics 2-Door Collapsible Soft-Sided Dog Travel Crate from $43 (Save up to $27): Keep pets safe and cozy during your next trip with this soft-sided travel crate, which offers four-sided ventilation and comes in a range of sizes. With this Prime Day deal in place, you stand to pocket yo to $27 in savings.
10. Original Snuggle Puppy Starter Kit for $56 (Save $14): For nervous pups, this toy could be a game-changer. It recreates the pulsations of a real heartbeat, and could work as a calming aid for pets showing signs of anxiety.
Best Prime Day Dog Food Deals
- Bocce's Bakery All-Natural Seasonal Crunchy Biscuit Dog Treats for $5 (Save $2)
- SmartBones Peanut Butter Dog Chew (Pack of 4) for $6 (Save $6)
- Pur Luv K9 Kabob Dog Treats (12 oz) for $6 (Save $6)
- Merrick Power Bites Dog Treats (6 oz. Bag) for $6 (Save $2)
- Blue Buffalo Nudges Homestyle Natural Dog Treats (16oz Bag) for $10 (Save $6)
- Amazon Brand Wag Small Breed Dry Dog Food (5-Pound Bag) for $11 (Save $5)
- Purina Beneful IncrediBites Variety Pack (Pack of 30) for $22 (Save $6)
- Purina Pro Plan Wet Dog Food Variety (Pack of 12) for $25 (Save $4)
- Merrick Grain-Free Wet Dog Food Variety Pack (Pack of 12) for $39 (Save $9)
- Merrick Limited-Ingredient Dry Dog Food (22 lb. Bag) for $61 (Save $15)
Best Prime Day Cat Food Deals
- Purina Friskies Party Mix Natural Yums (20 oz.) for $6 (Save $4)
- Purina Friskies Lil' Soups Wet Cat Food (Pack of 8) for $7 (Save $2)
- Purina Fancy Feast Limited Ingredient Cat Treats (10 Packs of 3) for $8 (Save $6)
- DentaLife Cat Dental Treats (19 oz. Pouch) for $11 (Save $4)
- Purina Friskies Gravy Wet Cat Food Complement Variety Pack (Pack of 18) for $13 (Save $3)
- Tiki Cat Baby Wet Food for Kittens (Pack of 12) for $16 (Save $5)
- INABA Churu Grain-Free Lickable Cat Treats for $19 (Save $8)
- Merrick Purrfect Bistro Grain Free Complete Care Hairball Control Dry Cat Food Recipe (12 lb. Bag) for $33 (Save $13)
Best Prime Day Deals on Pet Food Dispensers, Bowls, and Water Fountains
- Outward Hound Fun Feeder Slo Bowl for $5 (Save $5)
- Kitty City Raised Cat Food Bowl, Pack of 2 for $5 (Save $4)
- AONBOY Pet Water Fountain with LED Light and Activated Carbon Filter for $16 (Save $10)
- UPSKY Upgrade 70oz No Spill Slow Dog Water Bowl for $18 (Save $4)
- Veken Automatic Pet Water Fountain for $20 (Save $7)
- Coldest Stainless Steel Dog Bowl for $32 (Save $8)
- WOPET WiFi-Enabled Automatic Pet Food Dispenser for $63 with the on-page coupon (Save $27)
- PETLIBRO Automatic Cat Food Dispenser for Two Cats for $66 (Save $24)
- PETLIBRO Automatic Cat Food Dispenser [2023 Upgraded] for $70 (Save $20)
Best Prime Day Deals for Pet Travel, Beds, and Accessories
- rabbitgoo No-Pull Pet Harness with 2 Leash Clips for $13 (Save $5)
- TOMKAS Dog Sling Carrier for $16 (Save $4)
- Anti-Slip Dog Crate Bed for Large Dogs for $17 (Save $3)
- Ameritex Waterproof Dog Bed Cover for $17 (Save $3)
- Western Home Calming Dog and Cat Bed for $18 (Save $6)
- Love's cabin 36in Portable Large Dog Bed for $18 (Save $4)
- Henkelion Pet Carrier for Pets up to 15 Pounds for $19 (Save $5)
- Texsens Innovative Traveler Bubble Backpack for Pets for $22 (Save $4)
- PetSafe Easy Walk No-Pull Dog Harness for $23 (Save $6)
- NETVUE Dog Camera for $24 (Save $16)
- Amazon Basics Soft-Sided Mesh Pet Travel Carrier for $25 (Save up to $13)
- Petcube Cam Indoor Wi-Fi Pet and Security Camera with Phone App for $30 (Save $20)
- Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed for Medium Dogs for $34 (Save $5)
- Amazon Basics 2-Door Collapsible Soft-Sided Dog Travel Crate from $43 (Save up to $27)
- Furbo 360° Cat Camera for $154 (Save $66)
Best Prime Day Cat and Dog Toy Deals
- Andiker Cat Crinkle Balls (10 Pack) for $5 (Save $1)
- Nylabone Puppy Teething Toys (Pack of 3) for $6 (Save $2)
- Petstages Dogwood Alternative Dog Chew Toy for $7 (Save $2)
- Outward Hound Nina Ottosson Interactive Treat Dog Toy for $7 (Save $13)
- UPSKY Cat Roller 3-Level Tower Toy for $8 (Save $2)
- Chuckit! Fetch Medley Dog Ball Dog Toys, Medium (2.5 Inch) Pack of 3 for $9 (Save $4)
- Catstages Grass Patch Hunting Box Cat Toy for $10 (Save $3)
- Tikaton Dog Chew Toy for $10 (Save $3)
- Potaroma Cat Toys Flopping Fish with SilverVine and Catnip for $10 (Save $3)
- Potaroma Catnip Toys Balls (4 Pack) for $10 (Save $3)
- Hear Doggy Flatties with Chew Guard Dog Toy for $14 (Save $6)
- umosis Automatic Cat Laser Toy for $16 (Save $4)
- ScratchPad Pro Laptop Scratcher Cat Toy for $21 (Save $9)
- FABLE The Game Treat Dispensing Dog Toy for $44 (Save $10)
- Original Snuggle Puppy Starter Kit for $56 (Save $14)
Best Prime Day Deals on Cat Litter, Litter Boxes, and Accessories
- pidan Tofu Cat Litter for $12 with the on-page coupon (Save $4)
- IRIS USA Cat Litter Box with Shield and Scoop for $15 (Save $4)
- Kitty Sift (6-Pack) Disposable Cat Litter Boxes for $18 (Save $5)
- Pieviev Double Layer, Urine-Proof, Cat Litter Trapping Mat for $19 (Save $5)
- Litter Genie Easy Roll Pail Cat Litter Box Waste Disposal System for $21 (Save $14)
- Purina Tidy Cats Tidy Max 24/7 Performance Multi Cat Litter (38 lb. Box) for $24 (Save $8)
- IRIS USA Top Entry Cat Litter Box with Cat Litter Scoop for $32 (Save $8)
- Fresh Step Crystals Health Monitoring Cat Litter (2 Pack of 7-Pound Bags) for $33 (Save $21)
- Petmate Booda Clean Step Cat Litter Box Dome from $37 (Save up to $23)
- Alpha PawGenius Cat Litter with 5-Color Health Indicator, Non Clumping Lightweight Silica Gel Crystals for $38 (Save $9)
- Good Pet Stuff The Original Hidden Litter Box for $60 (Save $5)
- PetSafe ScoopFree Complete Plus Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box with Front-Entry Hood for $200 (Save $30)
- CATLINK Self Cleaning Automatic Litter Box for $350 (Save $250)
- PETKIT Self Cleaning PURAMAX Cat Litter Box for $385 with the on-page coupon (Save $215)