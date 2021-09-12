The 30 Best Community Colleges in the U.S.

Community college is an economical alternative to a traditional four-year institution—or a great way to get some credits off your plate before transfering to the latter. WalletHub recently evaluated 653 community colleges in the U.S. to find the most quality spots from coast to coast.

One key metric in the study, naturally, was cost. Researchers looked at in-state tuition rates—giving extra points to schools in places where laws guarantee a free community-college education—and the average totals of grants and scholarships, among other financial data. The two other big categories were education outcomes (which includes factors like graduation rate and student-faculty ratio) and career outcomes (former students’ median salary, etc.). The schools were then ranked on a 100-point scale.

Kansas’s Manhattan Area Technical College came out on top with 70.63 points. It shined in performance in education outcomes (ranking fourth) and career outcomes (sixth place), which offset a dismal showing in cost and financing; in that category alone, it was way down in 469th place. The runner-up, State Technical College of Missouri, tells a similar story: seventh and eighth places in education and career outcomes, respectively, but 410th place in cost and financing. In short, the so-called “best” schools may not be the best for students whose top criterion is affordability.

The state with the most colleges in the top 30 was California. The highest of its seven entries was Irvine Valley College in sixth place; its lowest was Norco College in 27th place. New Mexico, Connecticut, and Kansas each had a handful of schools on the list as well.

You can see the top 30 community colleges below, and find out more details about WalletHub’s study (including the full ranking of all 653 contenders) here.

Ranking Name Location Score 1. Manhattan Area Technical College Manhattan, Kansas 70.63 2. State Technical College of Missouri Linn, Missouri 70.5 3. Pratt Community College Pratt, Kansas 68.09 4. Santa Fe Community College Santa Fe, New Mexico 67.84 5. Southeast New Mexico College Carlsbad, New Mexico 67.49 6. Irvine Valley College Irvine, California 67.48 7. Moraine Park Technical College Wisconsin (campuses in Beaver Dam, Fond du Lac, and West Bend) 67.45 8. CT State Community College Asnuntuck Enfield, Connecticut 67.17 9. College of San Mateo San Mateo, California 66.9 10. Montgomery College Montgomery County, Maryland (campuses in Rockville, Takoma Park/Silver Spring, and Germantown) 66.54 11. Clackamas Community College Oregon City, Oregon 66.52 12. Moreno Valley College Moreno Valley, California 66.48 13. De Anza College Cupertino, California 66.4 14. Saddleback College Mission Viejo, California 66.36 15. San Juan College Farmington, New Mexico 66.28 16. Santa Rosa Junior College Santa Rosa, California 66.23 17. CT State Community College Naugatuck Valley Waterbury, Connecticut 66.17 18. Northland Community & Technical College Minnesota (campuses in Thief River Falls and East Grand Forks) 65.86 19. CT State Community College Manchester Manchester, Connecticut 65.85 20. Casper College Casper, Wyoming 65.83 21. Kellogg Community College Battle Creek, Michigan 65.76 22. Alexandria Technical & Community College Alexandria, Minnesota 65.74 23. Central New Mexico Community College Albuquerque, New Mexico 65.7 24. Blue Mountain Community College Pendleton, Oregon 65.6 25. (tie) Colby Community College Colby, Kansas 65.48 25. (tie) Northwest Iowa Community College Sheldon, Iowa 65.48 26. Fox Valley Technical College Wisconsin (campuses in Appleton and Oshkosh) 65.45 27. Norco College Norco, California 65.35 28. Carroll Community College Westminster, Maryland 65.28 29. Lake Area Technical College Watertown, South Dakota 65.21

Read More Stories About College: