The 30 Best Community Colleges in the U.S.
This ranking considers everything from tuition rates to graduates’ median salaries.
Community college is an economical alternative to a traditional four-year institution—or a great way to get some credits off your plate before transfering to the latter. WalletHub recently evaluated 653 community colleges in the U.S. to find the most quality spots from coast to coast.
One key metric in the study, naturally, was cost. Researchers looked at in-state tuition rates—giving extra points to schools in places where laws guarantee a free community-college education—and the average totals of grants and scholarships, among other financial data. The two other big categories were education outcomes (which includes factors like graduation rate and student-faculty ratio) and career outcomes (former students’ median salary, etc.). The schools were then ranked on a 100-point scale.
Kansas’s Manhattan Area Technical College came out on top with 70.63 points. It shined in performance in education outcomes (ranking fourth) and career outcomes (sixth place), which offset a dismal showing in cost and financing; in that category alone, it was way down in 469th place. The runner-up, State Technical College of Missouri, tells a similar story: seventh and eighth places in education and career outcomes, respectively, but 410th place in cost and financing. In short, the so-called “best” schools may not be the best for students whose top criterion is affordability.
The state with the most colleges in the top 30 was California. The highest of its seven entries was Irvine Valley College in sixth place; its lowest was Norco College in 27th place. New Mexico, Connecticut, and Kansas each had a handful of schools on the list as well.
You can see the top 30 community colleges below, and find out more details about WalletHub’s study (including the full ranking of all 653 contenders) here.
Ranking
Name
Location
Score
1.
Manhattan Area Technical College
Manhattan, Kansas
70.63
2.
State Technical College of Missouri
Linn, Missouri
70.5
3.
Pratt Community College
Pratt, Kansas
68.09
4.
Santa Fe Community College
Santa Fe, New Mexico
67.84
5.
Southeast New Mexico College
Carlsbad, New Mexico
67.49
6.
Irvine Valley College
Irvine, California
67.48
7.
Moraine Park Technical College
Wisconsin (campuses in Beaver Dam, Fond du Lac, and West Bend)
67.45
8.
CT State Community College Asnuntuck
Enfield, Connecticut
67.17
9.
College of San Mateo
San Mateo, California
66.9
10.
Montgomery College
Montgomery County, Maryland (campuses in Rockville, Takoma Park/Silver Spring, and Germantown)
66.54
11.
Clackamas Community College
Oregon City, Oregon
66.52
12.
Moreno Valley College
Moreno Valley, California
66.48
13.
De Anza College
Cupertino, California
66.4
14.
Saddleback College
Mission Viejo, California
66.36
15.
San Juan College
Farmington, New Mexico
66.28
16.
Santa Rosa Junior College
Santa Rosa, California
66.23
17.
CT State Community College Naugatuck Valley
Waterbury, Connecticut
66.17
18.
Northland Community & Technical College
Minnesota (campuses in Thief River Falls and East Grand Forks)
65.86
19.
CT State Community College Manchester
Manchester, Connecticut
65.85
20.
Casper College
Casper, Wyoming
65.83
21.
Kellogg Community College
Battle Creek, Michigan
65.76
22.
Alexandria Technical & Community College
Alexandria, Minnesota
65.74
23.
Central New Mexico Community College
Albuquerque, New Mexico
65.7
24.
Blue Mountain Community College
Pendleton, Oregon
65.6
25. (tie)
Colby Community College
Colby, Kansas
65.48
25. (tie)
Northwest Iowa Community College
Sheldon, Iowa
65.48
26.
Fox Valley Technical College
Wisconsin (campuses in Appleton and Oshkosh)
65.45
27.
Norco College
Norco, California
65.35
28.
Carroll Community College
Westminster, Maryland
65.28
29.
Lake Area Technical College
Watertown, South Dakota
65.21