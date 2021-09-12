The 30 Best Community Colleges in the U.S.

This ranking considers everything from tuition rates to graduates’ median salaries. 

By Ellen Gutoskey |
There's definitely some learning going on in there. / CSA Images/GettyImages

Community college is an economical alternative to a traditional four-year institution—or a great way to get some credits off your plate before transfering to the latter. WalletHub recently evaluated 653 community colleges in the U.S. to find the most quality spots from coast to coast.

One key metric in the study, naturally, was cost. Researchers looked at in-state tuition rates—giving extra points to schools in places where laws guarantee a free community-college education—and the average totals of grants and scholarships, among other financial data. The two other big categories were education outcomes (which includes factors like graduation rate and student-faculty ratio) and career outcomes (former students’ median salary, etc.). The schools were then ranked on a 100-point scale. 

Kansas’s Manhattan Area Technical College came out on top with 70.63 points. It shined in performance in education outcomes (ranking fourth) and career outcomes (sixth place), which offset a dismal showing in cost and financing; in that category alone, it was way down in 469th place. The runner-up, State Technical College of Missouri, tells a similar story: seventh and eighth places in education and career outcomes, respectively, but 410th place in cost and financing. In short, the so-called “best” schools may not be the best for students whose top criterion is affordability.

The state with the most colleges in the top 30 was California. The highest of its seven entries was Irvine Valley College in sixth place; its lowest was Norco College in 27th place. New Mexico, Connecticut, and Kansas each had a handful of schools on the list as well.

You can see the top 30 community colleges below, and find out more details about WalletHub’s study (including the full ranking of all 653 contenders) here.

Ranking

Name

Location

Score

1.

Manhattan Area Technical College

Manhattan, Kansas

70.63

2.

State Technical College of Missouri

Linn, Missouri

70.5

3.

Pratt Community College

Pratt, Kansas

68.09

4.

Santa Fe Community College

Santa Fe, New Mexico

67.84

5.

Southeast New Mexico College

Carlsbad, New Mexico

67.49

6.

Irvine Valley College

Irvine, California

67.48

7.

Moraine Park Technical College

Wisconsin (campuses in Beaver Dam, Fond du Lac, and West Bend)

67.45

8.

CT State Community College Asnuntuck

Enfield, Connecticut

67.17

9.

College of San Mateo

San Mateo, California

66.9

10.

Montgomery College

Montgomery County, Maryland (campuses in Rockville, Takoma Park/Silver Spring, and Germantown)

66.54

11.

Clackamas Community College

Oregon City, Oregon

66.52

12.

Moreno Valley College

Moreno Valley, California

66.48

13.

De Anza College

Cupertino, California

66.4

14.

Saddleback College

Mission Viejo, California

66.36

15.

San Juan College

Farmington, New Mexico

66.28

16.

Santa Rosa Junior College

Santa Rosa, California

66.23

17.

CT State Community College Naugatuck Valley

Waterbury, Connecticut

66.17

18.

Northland Community & Technical College

Minnesota (campuses in Thief River Falls and East Grand Forks)

65.86

19.

CT State Community College Manchester

Manchester, Connecticut

65.85

20.

Casper College

Casper, Wyoming

65.83

21.

Kellogg Community College

Battle Creek, Michigan

65.76

22.

Alexandria Technical & Community College

Alexandria, Minnesota

65.74

23.

Central New Mexico Community College

Albuquerque, New Mexico

65.7

24.

Blue Mountain Community College

Pendleton, Oregon

65.6

25. (tie)

Colby Community College

Colby, Kansas

65.48

25. (tie)

Northwest Iowa Community College

Sheldon, Iowa

65.48

26.

Fox Valley Technical College

Wisconsin (campuses in Appleton and Oshkosh)

65.45

27.

Norco College

Norco, California

65.35

28.

Carroll Community College

Westminster, Maryland

65.28

29.

Lake Area Technical College

Watertown, South Dakota

65.21

