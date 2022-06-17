The 10 Best Views in America, According to TripAdvisor
Making the most of a vacation can be exhausting. Between squeezing in as many fun activities as possible, it's important to pause and soak in the sights. The American landmarks listed below are the perfect spots to do just that.
The financial services provider Remitly analyzed more than 1 million TripAdvisor reviews to determine which vantage points received the best shout-outs from visitors. A New York City skyscraper tops the list, though it's not the one most people think of first. According to 42,555 TripAdvisor users, the Top of the Rock at 30 Rockefeller Plaza offers the best views in the United States. The building isn't as tall as 1 World Trade Center or the Empire State Building, but the observation deck provides an unparalleled look at both landmarks.
No. 2 on the list of the country's best views is the High Roller in Las Vegas. The observation wheel offers a gentler alternative to tourists who want a view of the strip without boarding a thrill ride 866 feet off the ground. The Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, the Seattle Center & Observation Deck, and Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles also rank high on the list.
The panoramic views atop these locations are a photographer's dream—unless you're afraid of heights. If you're looking for a photo opportunity that's closer to ground level, check out this list of the most photogenic city parks.
- Top of the Rock // New York City
- High Roller // Las Vegas
- Gold Gate Bridge // San Francisco
- The Seattle Center and Observation Deck // Seattle
- Griffith Observatory // Los Angeles
- Skydeck Chicago - Willis Tower // Chicago
- Lincoln Memorial // Washington, D.C.
- Chapel of the Holy Cross // Sedona, Arizona
- Sandia Park Tramway // Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Cabrillo National Monument // San Diego, California