Could the Final Season of 'Better Call Saul' See the Return of Walt and Jesse? We Finally Have an Answer (Sort Of)
From the time Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul premiered in 2015, fans of the Albuquerque-set crime saga have been wondering if Bad alumni Bryan Cranston (Walter White) and Aaron Paul (Jesse Pinkman) would ever appear on the new series to help ethically-challenged lawyer Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) complete his transformation into an undistinguished member of the bar.
Spoilers for the shows follow, and if you’d prefer not to know, you can stop reading here. But in speaking to press during the season 6 premiere event for Better Call Saul, show co-creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould intimated that the characters will be making appearances.
“It would be a damn shame if the show ended without [them] appearing, would it not?” Gilligan told Variety when asked about the two. “You heard it here first.”
Gould offered another supporting statement, albeit one that was more cryptic. “If it’s ever going to happen, this is when these two shows start crossing over,” he said. “These two worlds cross over in a way that you haven’t seen before, that’s for sure.”
Gould also told Deadline the season would feature a surprise of a different kind. "Just to give you a tease that I probably shouldn’t: There’s something in this season, that you will know that we watch a lot of old TV. There’s going to be a surprise, that I think is pretty extraordinary.”
Breaking Bad ended in 2013 with unlikely drug kingpin Walter White suffering the consequences of his actions. He later reprised the role in a cameo for the 2019 Netflix film El Camino, which detailed what happened to Jesse Pinkman in the days following the Breaking Bad finale.
The first part of the 13-episode last season of Better Call Saul premieres April 18 on AMC. The second part is due July 11.
[h/t Variety]