Canada Is Now Home to a Statue Dedicated to Cheeto Dust–Covered Fingers
The tiny hamlet of Cheadle in Alberta, Canada, plays host to a tiny airport, a tiny playground, and a tiny population of some 80 people. As CNN reports, it’s also now home to a massive monument to Cheeto dust.
Rising up from the roadside is a set of three fingers triumphantly clutching a Cheeto in all its neon orange glory. But the defining feature of the nearly 17-foot-tall statue is its commitment to depicting just how difficult it is to enjoy the crunchy corn snack without making a mess of yourself. (Unless you take a page out of Oscar Isaac’s book and opt for chopsticks, or pick up a pair of these handy finger covers.) The tips of the fingers are coated in a generous layer of Cheeto dust—or, as it was officially dubbed back in 2020, Cheetle.
And if you’re thinking Cheadle was chosen as the site for the installation solely because the word sounds like Cheetle, you’re absolutely correct.
“The Cheetos brand, rooted in mischievous fun, was on the lookout for the perfect home for its statue until it came across a hamlet in Alberta with a kindred name, Cheadle. (What could be more perfect?),” Frito-Lay, which owns Cheetos, explained in a press release.
Cheadle leaders seem to be enjoying this greatness thrust upon them. “Cheadle is proud to be home to the Cheetle Hand Statue,” Cheadle Community Club president James Gosteli said. “Where else could the Cheetos brand honor the iconic Cheetle, if not here[?]”
The monument, located at 400 Railway Avenue, isn’t a permanent addition to the landscape: It’ll only be there until November 4. In other words, Cheeto fanatics had better plan their road trip soon.
[h/t CNN]