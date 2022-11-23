Official Cheetos Grinder Lets You Make Cheese Dust At Home
To some Cheetos connoisseurs, excessive cheese dust is a nuisance. There are even specialized products designed to keep the powder—officially known as Cheetle—off your fingers. Other people would buy a bag of the stuff if given the chance. Frito-Lay doesn’t package Cheetle as a separate product from Cheetos, but they are selling a limited-edition grinder you can use to make your own at home.
As Food & Wine reports, the Cheetos Duster is the snack brand’s “first-ever cooking gadget.” It resembles a coffee grinder, but instead of coffee beans it pulverizes whole Cheetos into a fine powder. You could achieve the same result in your food processor, but making homemade Cheetle just feels more appropriate in an orange, Cheetos-branded appliance.
Once you have several cups worth of cheesy, crunchy crumbs, you may be wondering what to do with it. The brand recommends making one of the many Cheetos-inspired recipes listed online, or swapping it out for a more standard ingredient. Cheetle can easily replace bread crumbs, for example, in dishes like fried pickles and mozzarella sticks. For an extra kick, use the Flamin’ Hot variety to make spicy ramen, elotes, or fried chicken.
The Cheetos recipe page even includes a dessert section that’s not for the faint of heart (or stomach). If you’ve never had Flamin’ Hot cupcakes or hot chocolate rimmed with Cheetle, now’s your chance.
The Cheetos Duster is a collaboration with Amazon, and it’s available exclusively from the retailer for $20. The product is available in limited quantities. You can sign up here to be notified when the next batch drops. In the meantime, check out this recipe for Flamin’ Hot grilled cheese that can be made without fancy gadgets.
