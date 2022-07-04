Chris Evans Would Return as Captain America If It Was 'Perfect'
Marvel lets go of character very reluctantly. (SPOILER!) Iron Man and Black Widow died in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, but only after actors Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson were well and truly ready to move on from the MCU, and even then we still got a whole Black Widow (2021) movie afterwards. But with the introduction of the multiverse, not all characters stay dead forever. Prime example: Tom Hiddleston's Loki, who now stars in a Disney+ series set in an alternate timeline.
And then there’s Captain America, played by Chris Evans. Unlike Iron Man and Black Widow, he didn’t actually die in Endgame, but rather went back to the 1940s and lived out the life he would have lived had he not been frozen and thawed out 70 years later. So he’s out of the game, but still very much alive.
Does that mean we’ll see Evans return as the Star-Spangled Man at some point? Clearly, the possibility has occurred to him. And it seems like he's pretty open to it—under the right conditions.
“That seems to be something people would like to see,” the actor told ComicBook.com. “I don’t want to disappoint anybody but … It was such a good run and I’m so happy with it. It’s so precious to me. It would have to be perfect. It just would be scary to rattle something that is, again, so, so dear to me. That role means so much to me. So, to revisit it, it would be a tall order.”