14 Commonly Confused Things

The world is full of commonly confused things. What’s the difference between a casket and a coffin? Jam and jelly? Yams and sweet potatoes?

While it may seem like innocuous pedantry, using these words interchangeably can lead to confusion. How can you tell if someone is knitting or crocheting? Is gelato just a fancy Italian word for ice cream?

In this episode of The List Show, host and Mental Floss editor-in-chief Erin McCarthy breaks down how to distinguish some commonly confused pairs. Tune in to learn the differences between Great Britain and the United Kingdom, disinformation and misinformation, and more not-quite-synonyms.

