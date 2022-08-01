This Company Is Looking for a “Chief Candy Officer” to Taste-Test Sweets
A career as a candy taste-tester seems more like something from Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971) than from real life. But as NewsBreak reports, that’s exactly what Canada-based retailer Candy Funhouse is offering one lucky applicant.
The job title is “chief candy officer,” which comes with an annual salary of $78,141 (100,000 Canadian dollars). The job can be done remotely, but anyone who lives in Newark, New Jersey, or Toronto is welcome to work from either headquarters.
As for what the gig entails, the listing on LinkedIn mentions “approving all candy in inventory,” “deciding which new candy products Candy Funhouse will be carrying, leading candy board meetings, being the head taste tester, and taking charge on all things fun!” The taste-testing part of the job is intensive, to say the least: It requires “testing 3500+ products on a monthly basis.” The notion of someone eating more than 100 pieces of candy per day no doubt fuels the nightmares of any self-respecting dentist, dietician, or doctor—so we have to assume that the sweets will be divvied up among a fleet of taste-testers, or that not all 3500 products will be sampled every single month.
Needless to say, you probably shouldn’t apply if you have anything less than an insatiable sweet tooth. You also must be fluent in English, and you can’t have any food allergies. Previous experience in the candy business isn’t required, but “an interest in candy, pop culture, and media is a bonus.” Kids will be considered, too—the position is open to anyone at least 5 years old. You (or your parent) can submit a résumé and optional cover letter on the Candy Funhouse website or apply directly through LinkedIn by August 31.
[h/t NewsBreak]