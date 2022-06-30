15 Facts You’ll Wish You Had Never Learned
We hate to break this to you, but you spent a good five or six months drinking your own urine. If it makes you feel any better, there’s no way the memory could ever bubble up from the depths of your unconscious: It happened while you were in the womb, when your urine (and some other stuff) got filtered back through you via amniotic fluid.
That’s not even the most disgusting detail that Mental Floss editor-in-chief Erin McCarthy is covering on this episode of The List Show, which is all about facts you’ll wish you’d never learned.
By the end of the video, your feelings about pools, pasta, and your own face may have changed a bit—and probably not for the better. Will you ever be able to watch Finding Nemo (2003) again without thinking about the Oedipal nightmare that actual clownfish live out in the wild? Only you can answer that.
