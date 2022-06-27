When Robert Plant Turned Down a Role on 'Game of Thrones'
Game of Thrones was pretty famous for casting musicians in bit parts. Viewers never noticed most of them, like appearances from Mastodon, Coldplay, Sigur Rós and Of Monsters and Men. And then there was Ed Sheeran, whom everybody noticed.
Robert Plant probably would have gotten noticed, too. As the Led Zeppelin frontman revealed in a recent interview with George Stroumboulopoulos, he was offered a part in the hit HBO series, but turned it down. “I don’t want to get typecast,” Plant said, to much laughter.
Plant is joking about how several Led Zeppelin songs are famously about medieval European history and in a couple of cases, make direct reference to stuff from The Lord of the Rings. Basically, Led Zeppelin lyrics fit pretty well into a high fantasy setting like the one in Game of Thrones.
“I started that sh*t,” Plant said. “Go back to ‘Immigrant Song’ and Led Zeppelin being part of cultural exchange in Iceland with the Icelandic government. So they didn’t know what they’d invited onto their little island.”
Who would Robert Plant have played on Game of Thrones?
As for which role Plant would have played, he gave only hints. “I got to ride a horse and go [lifts head in a regal manner].”
So maybe a lord? Hey, there’s always House of the Dragon if Plant decides he’d like to visit Westeros after all.