Recreate Buddy the Elf’s Iconic Breakfast Spaghetti With This Meal Kit
It covers at least two of elves’ four major food groups.
One of the many memorable scenes in 2003’s Elf involves Buddy (Will Ferrell) shoving fistfuls of spaghetti—covered in maple syrup, candy, and various other sweet toppings—into his mouth. For breakfast, no less.
Though viewers are clearly meant to consider the dish a culinary abomination, it’s hard to deny that there’s something compelling about the concept. Compelling enough, in fact, that when HelloFresh released a meal kit for recreating Buddy’s spaghetti last year, it sold out in mere minutes.
This year, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the movie, HelloFresh is bringing the kit back. It features Colavita spaghetti and an impressive lineup of sweets, including maple syrup, chocolate syrup, marshmallows, chocolate nonpareils, and Pop-Tart-like frosted pastries.
The kit also comes with some special collectibles: two aprons modeled after Buddy’s green elf outfit; two plates decorated with elves’ four main food groups (“candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup!”); an Elf-themed food pouch; and a sheet of Elf-themed stickers.
You don’t need a HelloFresh subscription to purchase the meal kit, which costs $30 and feeds two people. What you do need is to make sure you visit the landing page at exactly 12:25 p.m. EST on Monday, December 4. That’s when Buddy the Elf Spaghetti is officially on sale—and judging by last year’s response, it seems safe to assume that the kits will go fast. HelloFresh will release a limited number each day at that time through Friday, December 8.
Learn more here.