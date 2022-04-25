These iRobot Roomba Vacuums Can Empty Themselves—and Now They’re on Sale for Their Lowest Prices of the Year
Make no bones about it: Vacuuming can be a real drag. One of the perks of investing in a robot vacuum is that they'll not only put distance between you and a chore you'd rather avoid, but they can make the whole process much more streamlined. Some of the most advanced devices are even Bluetooth-enabled and designed to empty themselves, so you don't have to do much heavy lifting at all. And now on Amazon, you can get some of the most impressive robot vacuums on the market for their lowest prices of the year (so far).
Currently, you can save up to 27 percent on select iRobot Roomba vacuums, including the iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO ($399), iRobot Roomba j7+ ($599), and iRobot Roomba s9+ ($799). At a quick glance, these units might not seem any different from your standard 'bot, but all of them are able to self-empty, which in itself is a game-changer. This is courtesy of the base they come with; there's an enclosed bag within, which can capture 99 percent of all particles. Once any of these iRobot Roombas return to that base, they'll automatically release whatever dirt, pet hair, or assorted debris that was collected into the bag, which is good for up to 60 days' worth of use. Depending on how often you schedule yours to run, one bag could potentially last longer than two months.
Most robot vacuums don't come equipped with this feature, and iRobot really ushered this technology onto the market, which accounts for why they cost a bit more (even on sale) compared to other devices. Of the three, the iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO is probably the best entry point, as it's compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant (all three of these iRobot devices are) and you can easily set it to clean specific rooms, start running when you're not at home, follow preferred routines, and navigate your home in neat rows. Additionally, this fully rechargeable, 4.4-star-rated machine uses the brand's proprietary dirt-detection technology to target messier areas around your pad and give them a more thorough run-through. With this deal, you can get it for about $151 off, and if you have a Braava Jet M6 robot mop ($349), you can sync them up for a one-two punch your floors will probably never forget.
Looking for something a little more specific, like a robot vacuum that'll do everything the i3+ EVO does but also knows when to avoid certain obstacles, like stray cords or pet waste? The iRobot Roomba j7+ is the one to grab. On sale for about $200 off, this unit has a 4.4-star rating and offers about the same suction power as the i3+ EVO—but it was built with pet owners in mind, so it works especially well on cat and dog hair. Thanks to the brand's PrecisionVision Navigation feature, the pint-sized j7+ can sense what lies ahead in its path (see: accidents from your furry pals) and will scoot around it. Gradually, it'll even learn your habits and start to suggest new, fully customizable schedules, and prod you toward extra cleanings during rougher parts of the year (like allergy season) so your floors remain in tip-top condition. As an added bonus, it's smaller than the i3+ EVO and s9+ and is easier to store.
For the Cadillac of robot vacuums, look no further than the iRobot Roomba s9+. This souped-up gadget delivers 40 times the suction power of every other device offered by the brand and is shaped a bit different from the others. It's not circular, but rather D-shaped, so you can get wall-to-wall cleans in a way that most ordinary machines can't provide. It can also pick up on obstacles in its path, but it does this via more advanced 3D sensors than you'd find in any of the other iRobots mentioned here. It ordinarily retails for $1000, and even at about $200 off, it's still a very expensive purchase, but if you're interested in getting the best of the best, this mighty 'bot could be great.
If you've ever grimaced over the prospect of vacuuming, or absolutely dread having to empty out your device because of seasonal allergies, then any one of these iRobot Roomba options could be fantastic for your home. Grab one now while they're at their lowest prices of the year and consider it money well spent.