JELL-O Is Entering the Home Goods Space With a Line of Inflatable Furniture

JELL-O is no longer a staple of potlucks and dinner parties nationwide, but the product is still popular. Even if the age of jiggly “salads” was before your time, you may have fond memories of packing a JELL-O cup for lunch or having one as a snack after school. Now, you can return to those simpler times with the brand’s new inflatable furniture line, The Jelly Collection.

The comfy seats come in four colors: red (meant to evoke JELL-O’s strawberry flavor), green (lime), yellow (lemon), and orange (orange). Designed to look like giant gelatin molds, the chairs may spark your appetite. Luckily, they each come with a built-in JELL-O cup holder for your snacks.

“For over 150 years, JELL-O has been at the heart of joyful family moments, big and small,” Tyler Parker, brand manager of desserts at Kraft Heinz, said in a statement. “With The Jelly Collection, we’re not just celebrating our rich history; we’re bringing it to life for today’s families. By blending our heritage with a modern twist, we’re inviting consumers to embrace the playful spirit that has made JELL-O a beloved favorite for generations.”

After launching on Amazon on September 10 for $30 apiece, the chairs sold out quickly. It’s unclear when—and if—Kraft Heinz plans to restock the limited-edition home decor item.

Jelly is having a bit of a moment in popular culture. The resurgence of the Y2K aesthetic has ushered in a new wave of the jelly-inspired trend, with jelly makeup that makes skin look glossy, translucent home decor, and jelly shoes all making a comeback on social media and in the real world.

While many people associate inflatable furniture with the 2000s, the design actually dates back much further. The first mass-produced inflatable armchair, dubbed “Blow,” was released in 1967.

