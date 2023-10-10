Jerry Seinfeld Hints That “Something“ Is Happening When Asked About a 'Seinfeld' Reunion
Jerry Seinfeld has long resisted a revival of his classic sitcom. Has he changed his mind?
By Jake Rossen
Could there be something to the return of a show about nothing? Jerry Seinfeld ignited the idea this weekend during a stand-up show in Boston, when the co-creator and star of Seinfeld hinted that the sitcom might be revisited in some form.
The comic, 69, was asked by an audience member about the ending to the legendary comedy, which saw Seinfeld and his friends in jail for failing to come to the aid of a stranger, an apparent violation of a good Samaritan law. According to Deadline, Seinfeld responded to the idea of following up on the finale by saying “something is going to happen … you’ll see.” He added that both he and co-creator (and Curb Your Enthusiasm creator) Larry David “have been thinking” about some sort of postscript for the characters.
What form this may take is unknown, though Seinfeld and David have been resistant to a straightforward continuation in the past. Previously, David arranged for a meta Seinfeld reunion in the context of his Curb character, which saw his onscreen alter ego mount a revival of the show in 2009 to help win back his ex-wife Cheryl (Cheryl Hines). Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander, and Michael Richards all appeared.
At the time, Seinfeld and David were adamant that the show-within-a-show would be the only thing fans would get. “This exceeded my expectations, so there’s no chance I would revisit it now,” Seinfeld said.
That wasn’t strictly true. Seinfeld and Alexander also appeared in a 2014 Super Bowl commercial for Seinfeld’s show Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee in which Alexander and Wayne Knight (Newman) showed up in character.
Seinfeld’s recent remarks also appeared pointed specifically toward the show’s finale, which left some of the 76 million viewers who tuned in somewhat disappointed.
Another 1990s-era NBC sitcom, Frasier, was recently revived for Paramount+.