Welcome to Mental Floss’s Literal March Madness
Forget basketball—here at Mental Floss, we like to put a different twist on March Madness. In the past, we’ve pitted beloved characters from The Office against each other to see which Dunder Mifflin employee would reign supreme (spoiler alert: it was Michael Scott). But this year, we’re taking the madness a bit more literally.
We’ve rounded up 32 of the angriest, most irritable people, places, and things in the universe to see which one will be crowned the maddest of them all.
In the first round, we have the Hulk—who, according to 2012’s The Avengers, is “always angry”—facing off against the shark from Jaws (1975); swans taking on DMV customers; the rabbit from Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) against Network's Howard Beale; Succession's “L To The OG” crankster Logan Roy versus Roald Dahl's princess of priss Veruca Salt; and more.
Fill out your bracket, then head over to Mental Floss’s Twitter to cast your vote.