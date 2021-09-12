We all know there’s no place like home, and our beloved pets seem to think the same. One feline showed his dedication to reuniting with his family after trekking through at least four states to return to them. You can watch one of the pet owners recount the experience in the YouTube video below.

According to the Associated Press, a gray cat named Rayne Beau (pronounced “rainbow”) traveled about 900 miles to rejoin his owners. The pet’s treacherous journey started in Wyoming’s Yellowstone National Park and ended in his hometown of Salinas, California.

Owners Benny and Susanne Anguiano took their two cats to Yellowstone on June 4, 2024, for a family vacation. Upon their arrival, Rayne was startled by something and broke free of his leash. He retreated into the nearby forest before his owners could wrangle him. The couple searched frantically for Rayne, hoping to lure him with his favorite treats and toys. With no luck, they reluctantly returned to California on June 8.

Although Susanne was heartbroken, she never lost hope that her cat would wind up safe. She told AP, “We were entering the Nevada desert and all of a sudden I see a double rainbow. And I took a picture of it and I thought, that’s a sign. That’s a sign for our [Rayne Beau] that he’s going to be OK.”

Luckily, Susanne was right. A woman noticed Rayne roaming the streets of Roseville, California, approximately 900 miles from Yellowstone and 200 miles from his home in Salinas. She brought the cat to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals on August 3, where employees scanned his microchip. Rayne was finally reunited with his family about two months after his disappearance.

The cat had lost 40 percent of his body weight and had beaten-up paws when he returned home. His owners report that he’s now doing well, and there’s no risk of him getting lost hundreds of miles away any time soon. They plan to take a break from camping with their cats, and they’ve equipped Rayne with an AirTag and GPS tracker just in case.

