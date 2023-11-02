'Love Actually' Is Coming Back to Theaters for Its 20th Anniversary
The film celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.
By Jake Rossen
Love Actually, writer/director Richard Curtis’s 2003 film about the various personal entanglements of several London couples, has often pulled double duty. It’s considered not only one of the best romantic comedies of all time but one of the best Christmas movies. And now it’s set for a 20th anniversary re-release.
According to Variety, Universal and Studiocanal have prepared a 4K remaster of the film that will be screened in select U.S. and international markets this November and December, with a limited U.S. theatrical release beginning December 8. The newly restored print will also be available on Blu-ray and digital video on demand beginning November 21.
The theatrical presentation will include a 10-minute introductory video, while the home version features a 30-minute featurette of the cast and crew sharing their memories of its production. The ensemble features Liam Neeson, Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, Bill Nighy, Keira Knightley, Billy Bob Thornton, Laura Linney, Emma Thompson, and the late Alan Rickman, among others.
“I'm really excited about this new version of the film; it's never looked or sounded better,” Curtis said in a press release. “And, although I'm slightly shocked by how old I've got, I loved the featurette, which is full of new thoughts and memories about the film from all the people who made it.”
While the anthology feel of the film is already sprawling with 10 stories, Curtis had actually planned on 14 but pared it down. One storyline, involving Martin Freeman and Joanna Page as stand-ins in a fictional erotic drama, is often trimmed from TV broadcasts due to its racier scenes.
Many cast members later reprised their roles for Red Nose Day Actually, a 2017 short film made by Curtis to raise money for the Red Nose Day charity.