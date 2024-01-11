McDonald's Is Resurrecting Its Double Big Mac
McDonald's Double Big Mac has all the components of the signature burger with double the beef patties.
The components of a Big Mac—two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, and a sesame seed bun—haven’t changed since McDonald’s introduced the burger in 1967. Now customers can enjoy the same classic formula with twice the meat. As Food & Wine reports, the Double Big Mac is returning to menus nationwide for a limited time.
McDonald’s Menu Spotter confirms that the supersized burger will be sold at participating locations starting January 24 of this year. It features all the ingredients of a regular Big Mac, including the signature twice-sliced bun. Instead of one patty on each side of the center bun, two patties are layered per level for double the beefy goodness.
This isn’t the first time McDonald’s has put an indulgent spin on its most famous menu item. The fast food company first released the Double Big Mac in March 2020, but it’s safe to say there were bigger stories dominating the news that month. Fortunately the chain is bringing back the special burger for customers who missed it the first time around.
McDonald’s hasn’t shared how long the four-patty Big Mac will stick around, but it has the potential to become a permanent offering. As previously affordable restaurants become prohibitively expensive for many people, the brand sees an opening to offer customers heartier meals for greater value.
In December 2023, McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski told CNN, “In the U.S., in a number of markets, around the world, having a larger burger is an opportunity.” The Double Big Mac may be a way for the company to meet consumer demand without inventing a new menu item from scratch.
For McDonald’s customers (and employees) brave enough to venture off menu, there are plenty of variations on the Big Mac to explore. Here are more facts you should know about the iconic cheeseburger.
[h/t Food & Wine]