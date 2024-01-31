Wild Misconceptions About Florida
Forget everything you thought you knew about the Sunshine State.
As the state characterized by alligator sightings, weird crimes, and Disney World, Florida has been subject to some interesting misconceptions.
You may be under the impression that Florida is the top place for retirees to relax on the lanai and enjoy some hard-earned cheesecake, but there’s actually another state that tops the Sunshine State when it comes to the largest population of people over 65. According to the most recent Census data, California has 6 million residents who are 65 or older, compared to Florida’s 4.5 million.
The “Florida Man [Insert Absurd Crime/Activity)” headlines that abound on the internet are not a reflection of Floridians as a whole. It’s commonly said that one of the main reasons for the news constantly picking them up, however, is that the state boasts one of the “most robust public records laws in the nation”—but that’s not the whole story.
And while Florida is called “the Sunshine State” for a reason, there are definitely days where the mercury doesn’t rise much.
In this episode of Misconceptions, host Justin Dodd—a born-and-raised Floridian—debunks several myths about his home state, from the Fountain of Youth to the Florida Man.
Subscribe to Mental Floss on YouTube for new videos every week.