The 10 Most Affordable Places to See the Northern Lights

People travel far and wide to see the spectacle that is the northern lights (or aurora borealis). The breathtaking phenomenon is rare and hard to view outside the winter months. However, a flurry of recent solar activity has resulted in brighter and more frequent lights at lower latitudes, and as the sun approaches its solar maximum, or the peak of its 11-year cycle, the trend is expected to continue. If seeing the northern lights is on your bucket list, here are some of the cheapest places to view the show.

The travel insurance specialists at InsureandGo compiled a list of over 30 locations known for aurora-watching close to or within Europe, North America, and Canada. The researchers then used Google Hotels to determine the average prices of 3-star hotels near or in each area.

While Norway and Iceland are some of the most popular destinations for aurora watching, they’re also on the higher end of the price spectrum. Travelers tend to overlook places like Scotland’s Isle of Harris, which is best known for its stunning mountains and beaches. There are many other activities—like hiking, fishing, and cycling—for those who enjoy the outdoors. This destination takes the first spot on the list with an average hotel cost of $54 per night.

Cairngorms National Park, another Scottish destination, is the second cheapest spot for viewing the northern lights. When they’re not scanning the skies, visitors can stroll along the gorgeous trails or meet some monkeys at the Highland Wildlife Park. There are plenty of opportunities to have a good time, especially when the average hotel costs only $71 a night.

The third cheapest place is the village of Gjógv (Faroese for gorge) on the island of Eysturoy in the Faroe Islands. The seaside town gets its name from the 650-foot gorge running through it. The average hotel stay there is $76 a night.

You can find the complete list of affordable northern light destinations below.

Rank Location Country Average hotel cost (per night in USD) 1 Isle of Harris Scotland $54 2 Cairngorms National Park Scotland $71 3 Gjógv Faroe Islands $76 4 Brecon Beacons National Park Wales $95 5 (tie) Rovaniemi Finland $105 6 (tie) Fort McMurray Canada $105 7 Exmoor National Park England $112 8 Whitehorse Canada $113 9 Northumberland National Park England

$122 10 Levi Finland $123

James LaBelle, professor of physics and astronomy at Dartmouth College, told InsureandGo that “it’s hard to predict exactly when the current cycle will peak; it looks likely to be early 2025 but could be as late as the first quarter of 2026. The chances of seeing aurora at low latitudes will tail off after that.” He also states that a dark sky is needed for the best view. More specifically, “around midnight is typically when the aurora makes its most southerly extent, and when it is most active.”

If you can’t see the northern lights in person, Space.com has aurora webcams streaming from Sweden, Alaska, and Canada.

