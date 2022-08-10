Neopets and the Birth of Web 2.0
You might think of Neopets as nothing more than an internet-based Tamagotchi—a ‘90s-era web page that allowed users to care for pixelated penguins and dragons. But this seemingly simple website helped pave the way for Web 2.0, a world of thriving interactive online communities.
In our latest episode of Throwback, Mental Floss editor-in-chief Erin McCarthy dives into the deceptively influential history of Neopets. You'll learn about the unexpected role Scientology played in this internet phenomenon and how the site helped foster a generation of computer programmers and financial professionals.
Watch the video below to get the fascinating full story of Neopets.
Subscribe to the Mental Floss YouTube channel for more cultural deep dives.