Watch Newly Released Footage of the ‘Titanic’ Wreck Shot in 1986
The discovery of Titanic’s remains at the bottom of the North Atlantic in 1985 reignited a cultural obsession with the tragedy. Decades later, the Woods Hole Oceanic Institution (WHOI) has released never-before-seen footage of the most famous shipwreck in history.
As the Associated Press reports, the video below was taken in July 1986, less than a year after WHOI oceanographer Robert Ballard and his crew located Titanic 400 miles off the coast of Newfoundland. There are over 80 minutes of footage, which show perspectives of the wreck previously unseen by the public. The human-occupied submersible Alvin and the remotely operated Jason Junior captured details of the rusted vessel up close, including the bow, portholes, promenade, and chief officer’s cabin.
WHOI posted the video to its YouTube channel in honor of the anniversary of James Cameron’s Titanic (1997), which is currently back in theaters 25 years after its release. Last year marked the 110-year anniversary of the actual maritime disaster. More than a century after Titanic sunk into the Atlantic, resulting in the deaths of nearly 1500 passengers and crew members, the event continues to captivate the public.
The video depicts the ship as it will never be seen again. Since it was shot, whole sections of the wreck have deteriorated, and some experts predict that salt, ocean currents, and bacteria will break down it down completely in the coming years.
After watching the newly-released footage above, see what Titanic looked like before its final voyage in this rare video.
[h/t AP]