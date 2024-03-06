12 Essential Products for Folks Who Hate the 9-To-5 Grind
Searching for a cure for the Sunday scaries? These top-rated gadgets and office accessories might do the trick.
By Nicole Pyles
TikToker Brielle Asero went viral last fall for sharing her woes about the 9-to-5 grind. “I get on the train at 7:30 a.m., and I don’t get home until 6:15 p.m. [at the] earliest. I don’t have time to do anything,” she said in the video.
While it might seem to easy to roll your eyes and move on, there’s much to be said for being open about the struggles of achieving a good work-life balance. A 2023 study published by the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health showed that a long commute like Asero’s can significantly impact someone’s overall well-being, resulting in stress, reduced job satisfaction, and poorer mental health.
Of course, there are other reasons why the 9-to-5 grind is hard. Whether it’s battling low pay or the oh-so-familiar Monday morning blues, the working world has never been easy (which may be why many are turning to entrepreneurship). To ease the sting of those chronic workplace woes, we put together this roundup of fun items that can make your working life a little easier, whether you commute in or have an office set up at home.
1. Genuine Fred Dumpster Fire Pencil Holder; $14
Sometimes a visual is the best way to describe how we feel about our day job. At almost six inches high, four inches wide, and two inches deep, this dumpster fire pencil holder is large enough to hold plenty of office supplies without becoming too obvious of an anti-work statement.
In addition, it comes with 100 yellow and orange flame-designed notecards, ideal for all those rage thoughts you can’t share with a boss. If not a practical office supply accessory, it will at least generate a much-needed laugh.
2. Fuhgkg Snarky Negative Quotes Ballpoint Pens, Pack of 12; $10
What better item to pair with a dumpster fire pen holder than snarky ballpoint pens? Whether you feel like an idea is garbage or just feel tired of chronic email tag, there’s a blank-inked pen in this bunch that will fit the mood. Plus, the metal clip makes it easy to attach work notes about yet another meeting that could have been an email.
3. C.R. Gibson Pastel and Gold Foiled Professional File Folders, Pack of 9; $15
Getting organized at work can be an essential part of a successful day. However, you don’t need to grin and bear it—or at least, not without some sass to go with it. These pastel and gold-foiled folders display our most frustrated thoughts about the 9-to-5 grind. You get three folders of three different expressions, including Bang head here and I’m a freakin’ professional. It’s a perfect gift for someone looking forward to when they can finally bid their day-to-day grind adieu, too.
4. Mind Your Business: A Workbook to Grow Your Creative Passion Into a Full-time Gig by Ilana Griffo; $20
If you’re struggling with a draining 9-to-5 job, you don’t have to stick it out—you can start your own business instead. In case you needed this refreshing reminder, Mind Your Business can help. Author Ilana Griffo knows her stuff, proven by her success in transforming her side hustle into a successful design studio. This must-have workbook is a road map for anyone looking to turn their dreams into a reality.
5. Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones; $349
Having peace and quiet in an office doesn’t always happen, so sometimes the best solution is to block it all out. That’s when headphones like these Bose QuietComfort wireless headphones come in handy. They have two modes available: full noise-cancelling or full awareness. They’re fantastic for anyone who wants to tune out office banter, nosy questions, and the sputter of broken office equipment. There is also hassle-free Bluetooth pairing, so you can easily listen to your favorite inspirational podcast or stream some music. Plus, they can last for up to 24 hours off a single charge, so there’s no fear of the headphones losing their power when you need them the most.
6. RENPHO Eyeris1 Heated Eye Massager ; $76
Staring at a computer all day can leave anyone’s eyes exhausted, but you can reduce the strain of that screen glow with RENPHO’s eye massager. It offers two levels of compressed massaging that mimic the human massage of squeezing and kneading. It also contains heating pads that go up to 107℉, so they could help provide some relief from puffiness. You can even enjoy some tunes while you relax with this eye massager, as there are built-in Bluetooth speakers. Just tuck this massager into the included travel bag and you’ll be good to go during work breaks.
7. yeedi Vac 2 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo; $250
Who wants to come home and worry about cleaning up? No one. Free up your time with the yeedi robot vacuum and mop. It has a sleek, slim design that won’t take up too much space. The advanced visual navigation means it maps out every floor to ensure the most efficient cleaning route possible. It also has a self-emptying station with a 2.5-liter capacity bag, which only needs emptying every 60 days. That means there is one less thing to do if maintaining a clean home is a life goal.
8. Therabox Self-Care Box; From $35 per box
When it comes to beating back the workday blues, it’s important to take care of your mental health. The Therabox self-care box is a fantastic gift for yourself or anyone who tends to neglect themselves when stressed. You can purchase a one-, three-, or six-month subscription, or opt for a full annual one. Each box comes with one therapeutic-inspired activity to help someone relax and incorporate more joy in their life. It also comes with seven additional surprises to pamper the mind, body, and soul.
9. Sensate Relaxation Device; $349
Getting a good night’s sleep can help you release the stress of a tough day. However, if it feels near impossible, you might appreciate the Sensate relaxation device. Simply rest the device on your chest and then sync it with an app on your phone. Then you can slip on some headphones, close your eyes, and let the sound waves put your mind and body into a restful state.
10. My Last Nerve Candle; $17
Feel like your last nerve has literally been lit on fire? This candle can capture the mood and at about four inches high, you can keep it on your desk without it being too distracting. In addition to the humorous touch, it has a relaxing lavender scent. Plus, the flame won’t dim too soon as the candle is made with soy wax, giving it a 50-hour burn time.
11. The Comfy Original Oversized Wearable Blanket; $60
While a supersized blanket you can wear may not fix your distaste for the 9-to-5 grind, it can provide some comfort. Coming in all kinds of designs, sizes, and colors, the Comfy is pretty inviting at the end of a long day. It can also be fun to wear if you happen to work from home and crave an immediate, comfortable escape.
12. Asus ROG Ally 7-Inch Handheld Gaming Touchscreen; $400
Sometimes we need a reminder to play, especially if a demanding day job or long commute stresses us out. The Asus ROG Ally is a fantastic find if you’re looking to add more fun to your life—you can easily access games on platforms like Steam and Xbox Game Pass, as well as Android apps and more. It has an easy-to-take-with-you size of 7 inches, and is equipped with AMD’s most advanced processor to ensure a smooth gaming experience.
