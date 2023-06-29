Pepsi Unveils Pepsi-Flavored Ketchup for the Fourth of July
Before you turn your nose up, think about all your other favorite sweet-and-savory combos.
What’s more American than housing a ketchup-slathered hot dog at a baseball game on the Fourth of July? The same thing, only with cola-flavored ketchup.
That now exists, thanks to a collaboration between Pepsi, the Culinary Institute of America, and competitive eating legend Joey Chestnut. The innovative condiment, called “Pepsi Colachup,” will be available on the Fourth of July at sampling carts stationed in these four MLB stadiums:
Park
City
Cart Location
Chase Field
Phoenix, Arizona
Section 130/131
Yankee Stadium
The Bronx, New York
Pepsi Lounge (Pepsi Lounge ticket required)
Target Field
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Section 113
Comerica Park
Detroit, Michigan
Section 139
Anyone who remembers the Velveeta martini of yesteryear might be wary of shocking culinary crossovers cooked up by brands seemingly subscribing to the adage that all publicity is good publicity. But Pepsi Colachup is much more promising than some of its predecessors. For one thing, savory and sweet is a delicious flavor pairing endorsed by science itself; think maple and bacon or French fries in milkshakes.
Moreover, cola and meat aren’t a new combo—and we’re not just talking about sipping soda between bites of a hot dog. As Epicurious explains, “Cola’s high acidity and caramel flavor [make it] a surprisingly good meat tenderizer.” It’s a popular ingredient for marinades, glazes, and braises.
So what exactly does Pepsi Colachup contain? Pepsi senior director Jenny Danzi told CNN that samplers can expect a Pepsi reduction combined with smoked tomatoes, onions, ketchup, cinnamon, thyme, oregano, and paprika.
And if you’re too far from one of the four aforementioned ballparks to try Colachup for yourself come July 4, Pepsi still wants you to enjoy an ice-cold Pepsi with your hot dog during the holiday—in fact, they’ll actually pay for it. Here’s how to get your free Pepsi:
- Buy a Pepsi and hot dog anywhere between now and July 4.
- Text FREEPEPSI to 81234 before July 7.
- Upload your receipt, which must “clearly [show] a hot dog and a Pepsi purchase.”
- Pepsi will then send up to $2.59 to your Venmo or PayPal account.
Learn more about the deal here.