Popeyes’ Is Bringing Back Its Beloved Cajun-Style Turkey—and Offering Delivery Nationwide
Between buying it, thawing it, brining it, and finally, cooking it, preparing a turkey
is a major commitment. Fortunately, you don’t have to sacrifice your time and sanity to serve the classic dish on Thanksgiving—just as long as you’re willing to bend tradition a bit. As Food & Wine reports, Popeyes is bringing back its Cajun-Style Turkey, and it’s offering delivery nationwide for the first time.
In recent years, the southern fried chicken chain has sold pre-cooked turkeys marinated in its signature Louisiana seasoning blend ahead of Thanksgiving. Customers previously had to pick up the bird from their local Popeyes restaurant, but this year, they can have it shipped straight to their door after ordering it on online.
Starting Monday, October 24, you can head to thecajunfix.popeyes.com to purchase your Cajun-Style Turkey. They can be delivered practically anywhere within the contiguous U.S., and most packages arrive within one to three business days of being shipped. After receiving the fully cooked, frozen turkey, all you have to do is thaw it, heat it up, and serve it. One order feeds eight to 12 people, and the Popeyes special is just as appropriate for a (semi) fancy night in as it is for Thanksgiving dinner.
Turkeys are available to purchase online for $95 each, including shipping. Some local franchises also offer the item for pickup, both through walk-ins and preorders. The in-store turkeys may cost less than those available online at some locations, so it may be worth heading to your local Popeyes—assuming you can find the time to step away from your kitchen around Thanksgiving.
